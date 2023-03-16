5 chilling details about Mekole Harris' murder case

A grisly crime surfaced in April 2008 in the Greenville community of South Carolina when Mekole Harris' dismembered body parts were found inside two separate trash bags that were placed outside two different homes. A subsequent investigation revealed a conspiracy and how Harris was victimized by Clarenge and Carman Jenkins, who had no links to the 34-year-old mother-of-four.

The case, however, took a shocking turn when Carman led authorities to Harris' body and testified during her husband's trial in exchange for a plea deal and a reduced sentence. Details revealed afterwards helped those affected by the killing put the case together.

Mekole Harris' murder: Five quick facts about the murder and dismemberment of the South Carolina mother-of-four

1) Harris disappeared from a staffing agency in April 2008

According to reports, 34-year-old mother-of-four Mekole Harris disappeared from Labor Finders, a staffing agency on Rutherford Road in Greenville, South Carolina. She was a drug addict and had a lengthy criminal record at the time and was once convicted on drug and prostitution-related charges. However, her family claimed that she was trying to do better in life at the time.

2) Mekole Harris was murdered early in April after which her body was dismembered

According to the Greenville Journal, Harris was killed on April 6, 2008, a discovery which would later surface in the investigation. Her dismembered body parts - her hands and toes - were found inside two garbage bags which were delivered to two Greenville homes. Two threatening notes, addressed to someone named "Grace," who was asked to pay back a $10,000 debt, were found with the bags.

3) The "Grace" from the letter led authorities to Grace Davis and later to Carman and Clarence Jenkins

Sources indicated that investigators were able to identify the killers after digging into the woman "Grace" mentioned in the threatening letters. The lead escorted them to Grace Davis, who was then connected to a couple, Carman and Clarence Jenkins. Grace reportedly lived with the couple for a while and shared a romantic relationship with them before moving out of their home.

The Jenkins' were later arrested in connection with the killing of Mekole Harris.

4) A horrifying crime scene was found at the Jenkins' home and authorities were led to Mekole Harris' remains

Authorities discovered disturbing evidence connected to Mekole Harris during a search of Clarence and Carman Jekin's home after the couple's arrest. They reportedly uncovered a collection of swords, knives, handcuffs, a clump of hair, and copies of other threatening letters inside their residence, which had a significant amount of blood spattered on the walls and washroom.

Carman Jenkins then made a deal with the solicitor's office and led authorities to Harris' remains and in exchange asked them to take the death penalty off the table. She disclosed that they kept Harris captive for almost a day before killing her, dismembering the body and then disposing it of at Paris Mountain. Afterwards, an autopsy revealed that she was stranged to death before the dismemberment.

5) Carman Jenkins' testimony against her husband revealed gruesome details form the killing

Carman, who agreed to testify against her husband Clarence Jenkins at his trial, gave detailed testimony on how he tricked Mekole Harris into believing that he was a policeman who could help her stay out of prison and that he convinced her to assist them with a task in return. She claimed that the couple tied her up and made her call Grace Davis' family asking for the owed $10,000 before murdering her.

