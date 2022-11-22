5 chilling details about Michael Agerter's murder

Michael Agerter, a Maricopa, Arizona native, was killed inside his own car in 2016. The happy-go-lucky man, who was well-liked among his peers and acquaintances, was fighting a bitter custody battle and recovering from a bad breakup when police received a call from Michael's cousin who claimed to have heard three gunshots while on a call with him.

The case was the subject of Investigation Discovery's The Murder Tapes. Titled Three Loud Booms, this episode first premiered on July 6, 2022.

"In what looks like a planned ambush, a young man turns up dead in his garage in Maricopa, Ariz.; police must look into a romance gone wrong to find his killer, and the child that the two may share."

Michael Agerter's brutal murder case is filled with tricky details that will likely astonish devout true crime fans. Investigations revealed that there was much more to the crime than what initially met the eye.

Five quick facts about Michael Agerter's murder

1) Michael Agerter was fighting a bitter custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Sinkevitch

The custody battle between Michael and his ex-girlfriend was perhaps the most crucial piece of the puzzle in the case. Michael and Kathryn allegedly split up shortly before he was killed. During this time, the victim was engaged in a custody battle with Kathryn over their infant son, who was born right after they split.

2) Michael Agerter was alive when the police reached the scene

The police were alerted by Michael's cousin, who claimed to have heard "three loud booms" while on a phone call with Michael. As the police rushed to the scene, they discovered a severely wounded Michael who was shot thrice inside his vehicle. Although he was rushed to the hospital right away, it was too late by the time medical care reached him.

3) CCTV footage was one of the major clues in the case

After investigating the crime scene thoroughly, police found no physical evidence that linked the crime to anyone. However, there was CCTV footage installed at the crime scene. As detectives scrolled through hours of footage, they saw a woman approach Michael’s car, take out a gun, and shoot thrice through the glass side window before fleeing the scene.

This landed suspicions on Kathryn, who already had a motive for the murder.

4) Kathryn was prosecuted on circumstantial evidence

While many things tied the crime to Kathryn, there was no physical evidence that linked her to it. For one, Michael Agerter was returning from a paternity test, which Kathryn was aware of. Consequently, it was likely that she knew where he was. Police also recovered two sets of fake license plates at Kathryn's house, proving that she had the intention to commit a crime.

The police used this information to arrest her, and the jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

5) Michael Agerter was indeed the father of the child

After Kathryn was arrested, it was revealed that Michael was indeed the father of Kathryn's child. Kathryn was sent to prison for life with no possibility of parole and remains incarcerated at the ASPC Perryville Lumley Unit in Goodyear, Arizona.

