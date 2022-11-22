5 chilling details about Rachael DelTondo's murder

Rachael DelTondo's murder remains one of the most complicated cases in the history of Aliquippa, a small town in Pennsylvania.

Joining a queue of unsolved cases in the area, this 2018 murder saw 33-year-old DelTondo being gunned down right outside her parents' house after she returned from an outing with her friends.

Despite a number of conspiracy theories about the incident - spanning from an investigation into the state police's corruption to an affair with an underage boy - this case was baffling in how little the authorities could find out about it.

Amy Wadas @AmyWadas Tonight at 5: I spoke w/ the attorney who represents Sheldon Jeter Jr. Jeter is a key figure in the #RachaelDelTondo case. He was found unconscious on the streets of #Aliquippa over the weekend. His attorney says Jeter was not on drugs and his toxicology report proves that. Tonight at 5: I spoke w/ the attorney who represents Sheldon Jeter Jr. Jeter is a key figure in the #RachaelDelTondo case. He was found unconscious on the streets of #Aliquippa over the weekend. His attorney says Jeter was not on drugs and his toxicology report proves that. https://t.co/xiHyU0ZpX5

With nearly four years gone by, the case remains open even today, much like many other cases in the small town. Though a person of interest was eventually caught, enough evidence could not be gathered to solve Rachael DelTondo's murder.

Needless to say, this case is filled with details that astound true-crime fans to this day. Below, we have listed five such details from the popular case.

Five quick facts about Rachael DelTondo's murder

1) Rachael's ex-fiancé was initially a person of interest in the case

Mike Holden @MikeHoldenNews RIGHT NOW: We are on standby outside the Aliquippa Police Station, checking to see if anyone will be brought in in connection to the #RachaelDelTondo murder case. She was shot 10-12 times outside of her mom’s house on mother’s day. Stay with @WPXI RIGHT NOW: We are on standby outside the Aliquippa Police Station, checking to see if anyone will be brought in in connection to the #RachaelDelTondo murder case. She was shot 10-12 times outside of her mom’s house on mother’s day. Stay with @WPXI https://t.co/zPXGZLSrSO

According to investigators, Rachael was shot approximately four minutes after her friend dropped her outside her parents' home on the night of May 13, 2018. According to investigators, she was killed by someone she knew well.

With this in mind, DelTondo's ex-fiancé Frank Catroppa became one of the first suspects in the case. He was interviewed by the police, but had a solid alibi backing him up.

2) Rachael DelTondo was cooperating in an ongoing investigation by state police

Crime & Justice @CrimeJusticeHLN Investigators in the murder of Pennsylvania school teacher, Rachael DelTondo, are now executing new search warrants. Will this lead cops one step closer to making a possible arrest? More tonight at 7pET on @HLNTV Investigators in the murder of Pennsylvania school teacher, Rachael DelTondo, are now executing new search warrants. Will this lead cops one step closer to making a possible arrest? More tonight at 7pET on @HLNTV https://t.co/HLRJ1ByHKa

One of the things that made this case intriguing was that at the time of her murder, Rachael was cooperating in an active investigation centered around the alleged corruption in the Aliquippa Police Department.

She had reportedly told her mother that she had received death threats and was terribly afraid of the police.

3) DelTondo allegedly had an affair with an underage boy, who may as well be the killer

CBS News @CBSNews Police probe timeline reported by murdered teacher's friend, sources say, and are continuing to zero in on search warrants and cellphone messages that may give them new information about Rachael DelTondo's death cbsn.ws/2xbga3E Police probe timeline reported by murdered teacher's friend, sources say, and are continuing to zero in on search warrants and cellphone messages that may give them new information about Rachael DelTondo's death cbsn.ws/2xbga3E https://t.co/1xkw7nNF9F

Back when Rachael DelTondo was in a relationship with Frank Catroppa, she was reportedly seen with a 17-year-old boy in a parking lot.

This young man was Sheldon Jeter Jr., a man convicted of murder two years after Rachael's death. Jeter and DelTondo's alleged affair was the reason she was sacked from her school, shortly before she was killed.

Sheldon was the closest to a suspect the police got in this case.

4) Sheldon Jeter Jr. was sent to prison for life but Rachael's murder case remains open to this day

Two years after Rachael's brutal murder, another local named Tyric Pugh was gunned down and left for dead on the side of the road. According to the investigation, evidence pointed toward Sheldon Jeter Jr., who was later convicted of the crime.

Police allege that Sheldon may have murdered Rachael as well but due to lack of evidence, the latter's case remains open to this day.

5) Rachael's case was the ninth unsolved murder in the city

MEGHAN SCHILLER @MeghanKDKA This is the #Aliquippa street corner where medics revived Sheldon Jeter Jr., a key figure in #RachaelDeltondo case, using NARCAN. The chief tells me no witnesses have come forward to suggest foul play, but 1 caller reported a truck leaving the area. Police will investigate! @KDKA This is the #Aliquippa street corner where medics revived Sheldon Jeter Jr., a key figure in #RachaelDeltondo case, using NARCAN. The chief tells me no witnesses have come forward to suggest foul play, but 1 caller reported a truck leaving the area. Police will investigate! @KDKA https://t.co/1tlnUaXvk8

Rachael DelTondo's murder was the ninth unsolved murder case in the small city. This was also one of the reasons why the state police were looking into corruption inside the police department itself.

Speaking of the possibility of someone from inside the police killing Rachael, Joe Perciavalle, the assistant chief of the police at the time, said:

"You just never know...Aliquippa is a small community with New York problems."

This remains one of the most mysterious cases in Aliquippa's history.

