5 chilling details about Nathan and Krystal Maddox's murders

ID's Blood Relations will premiere with the double homicide case of Nathan and Krystal Maddox from Tyler County, who were gunned down outside a Baptist church in January 2014 over a disputed custody battle between the couple and the former's ex-wife and her family.

The episode titled Blood Bond will air on the channel this Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET. According to the synopsis:

"A shooter brutally guns down Nathan and Krystal Maddox outside a remote Texan church after the couple visits their young daughter; when investigators look into the case, they discover a web of deceit that stuns the community."

Nathan's ex-wife in question, Kristen Westfall, and three other members of her family—her father Paul, mother Letha, and brother Cameron—were involved in the shooting incident. The three were convicted in the years that followed the tragedy, receiving prison sentences after entering their respective plea deals, while Kristen went to trial and was found guilty.

This article will further delve into the details of Nathan and Krystal Maddox's murders and everything that followed.

Nathan and Krystal Maddox murders: Five quick facts to know about the Tyler County double homicide case orchestrated by ex-wife and former in-laws

1) The couple was gunned down shortly after a court-authorized meeting with Nathan's daughter

On January 18, 2014, Nathan and Krystal Maddox were gunned down as they left Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Recreational Road 255 in Colmesneil, a tiny rural community about 110 miles northeast of Houston. They were reportedly visiting Madison, Nathan's 5-year-old daughter from his former marriage to Kristen Westfall, during a court-approved, supervised visitation.

According to reports, the couple arrived at the location shortly after nine in the morning and were on their way out when the incident occurred in the parking area in front of the church. A 911 call was placed regarding the shooting minutes after noon. By the time paramedics arrived at the crime scene, Nathan and Krystal were both dead from fatal gunshot wounds to their heads.

2) Authorities learned about the prolonged custody battle and knew whom to arrest

Not long after the shooting incident that killed Nathan and Krystal Maddox, it came to light that the former and his ex-wife Kristen, assisted by her family, were locked in a bitter custody dispute over their five-year-old daughter Madison. The lengthy and costly court battle was about to go Nathan's way. The Westfalls were concerned and painstakingly devised a plan to remove him from the picture, while his wife became an unintended collateral damage.

3) Four members of the Westfall family were arrested nearly two months after the murders

Nearly two months after the murders of Nathan and Krystal Maddox, authorities made four arrests with respect to the double homicide. Kristen Westfall, 29, her younger brother Cameron, and her parents Paul and Letha Westfall were the four individuals arrested. Moreover, according to sources, Madison was nearby when the shooting took place but could only hear it from inside the church.

4) Cameron Westfall led authorities to the murder weapons and agreed to testify in court

At just 18 years old, Cameron swiftly agreed to cooperate, revealing how he had disposed of the weapons used after his sister and father shot the married couple in the head outside the remote church. He then led them to the pond where he’d dumped the goods in a bag, and the evidence subsequently corroborated his account.

Cameron agreed to testify against his sister in court and also accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge of tampering with physical evidence. Cameron was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for his cooperation and a plea agreement and is currently serving time at the James "Jay" H. Byrd Jr. Correctional Facility in Huntsville, Texas.

5) Letha Westfall was not directly involved in the shooting as per reports

Given that Letha was present inside the church at the time the incident occurred, it was evident that she was not responsible for firing the shots that killed Nathan and Krystal Maddox. However, phone records showed that she was responsible for updating her daughter and husband about the couple's whereabouts and that she informed them when they were leaving the establishment.

While Kristen and Lloyd Paul were the ones who fired the bullets, the mother and her son Cameron participated in the crime voluntarily. Paul and Letha were given a life sentence after entering their respective plea deals, with the latter being given the possibility of parole after 30 years. Kristen, on the other hand, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found her guilty.

