The Tyler County couple, Nathan and Krystal Maddox, were gunned down outside a church in January 2014 by Nathan's former wife, Kirsten Westfall, and her family. The incident happened right after a supervised visit between Nathan and his daughter Madison, who was in Paul and Letha Westfall's custody, his former parents-in-law. The divorced couple were engaged in a brutal custody battle at the time.

Four members of the Westfall family, including Kirsten, her brother Cameron, and parents Paul and Letha, were convicted of the murders. Everyone except the brother, who was given 10 years behind bars for his role in the shooting incident, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

ID's Blood Relations which further delves into Nathan and Krystal Maddox's slayings in an all-new episode titled Blood Bond will air this Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

"A shooter brutally guns down Nathan and Krystal Maddox outside a remote Texan church after the couple visits their young daughter; when investigators look into the case, they discover a web of deceit that stuns the community."

In Colmesneil, a small rural town about 110 miles northeast of Houston, Nathan Maddox, 34, and his wife of just over a year Krystal, 30, were shot to death while leaving Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Recreational Road 255 on January 18, 2014. They were visiting Nathan's daughter Madison, 5, from his previous marriage with Kirsten Westfall.

The couple reportedly arrived at the church just after nine that morning, and at 12.25, a 911 call was placed, claiming that there had been a shooting outside the church and that at least one person was "down." Nathan and Krystal Maddox were both found unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived at the crime scene after having suffered fatal bullet wounds to the head.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Nathan was engaged in a harsh custody battle for his daughter's custody with Kristen and her family. He was on the verge of winning the protracted and contentious legal battle. They grew concerned and meticulously planned a way to permanently remove him from the picture. Krystal was just collateral damage in the process.

Four arrests were made nearly two months after the death of Nathan and Krystal Maddox

By March 2014, nearly two months after the tragedy, authorities had reported four arrests in connection with the double homicide. Sources stated that Madison was present near the crime scene at the time of the shooting but only heard from inside the church. Among those arrested were Kristen Westfall, 29, her young brother Cameron, and her parents, Paul and Letha Westfall.

All four were charged with organized crime soon after. Cameron cooperated closely with authorities and disclosed that Kristen originally devised the plan before the family took it further. He also led authorities to the weapons used during the murders.

Neither Cameron nor his mother, Letha, were responsible for the actual shooting, as they were both physically inside the church when the crime was committed. However, phone records indicated that the latter contacted her husband and daughter when Nathan and Krystal Maddox were about to leave the church.

The mother-son duo were willing participants in the crime, while Kristen and Lloyd Paul fired the shots. Cameron was given a plea deal and a shorter sentence in exchange for his cooperation during the investigation. Paul and Letha pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and were sentenced to life in prison. On the other hand, Kristen was found guilty by a jury and received life in prison.

Blood Relations on ID premieres with the 2014 double homicide case of Nathan and Krystal Maddox on Thursday, December 29.

