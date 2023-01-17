5 chilling details about Ron Tomich's murder

On February 14, 2003, Ron Tomich from Indiana was found lying dead in his home kitchen. He was shot in the head.

While it took time, the investigation eventually revealed that the culprit was Tomich's wife Constance. Although she was not the one who pulled the trigger, she was the mastermind behind the murder.

Tomich's story, which shook the town of Sandia, Indiana, was detailed in the latest episode of Oxygen's Snapped series, which aired at 5 pm on January 16. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"The peace of an Indiana town is interrupted on Valentine's Day 2003, when police receive a report of a violent murder."

The Ron Tomich murder mystery: 5 byte-sized facts about the case

1) Tomich was not supportive of Alyssa's affair with Aaron

Even though Tomich's family looked happy on the surface, there were several problems lurking on the inside. What seemed to be the trigger for this broken family was Alyssa's affair with Aaron. Alyssa was Tomich's step-daughter and he was not very supportive of her relationship.

To stop the two from seeing each other frequently, he implemented strict rules in the house and even barred Alyssa from using the phone or the internet. He also had a problem with his wife being too friendly with his daughter.

2) Connie was dating Tomich's co-worker behind his back

While Tomich was away for work-related reasons, his wife started dating Roger, the same guy who was appointed by her husband to look after the family in his absence.

As Tomich got a whiff of Aaron and Alyssa's relationship growing stronger, he decided to return home. However, this created a bigger problem for his wife than his daughter, prompting the former to start planning her husband's murder.

Investigations also revealed that Connie initially wanted to poison Tomich.

3) Connie had asked Aaron to kill Tomich

As part of her plan, Connie asked Alyssa's boyfriend Aaron to carry out the murder, but he refused to do so. However, since he was aware of the plan, he was not entirely allowed to get away scott-free.

While Connie was convicted of the murder, Aaron was given six months in probation.

4) Alyssa's friend Melissa pulled the trigger

When all her plans of murdering Tomich failed, Connie decided to use Alyssa's friend Melissa to carry out the inhumane act.

Melissa confessed to the police that she had been manipulated by Connie to kill Tomich. Connie would tell her stories about how Tomich would abuse her often. The 16-year-old also claimed that she was triggered by Tomich implementing strict rules for Alyssa in the house.

On February 14, she pulled the trigger on Tomich. The first shot was misfired but the subsequent ones did not miss.

5) Connie was sentenced to 85 years in prison

Melissa and Alyssa gave in under pressure and confessed to the police what had happened. Melissa told the police that she was the one who pulled the trigger under Connie's instructions.

Connie was sentenced to 85 years imprisonment and is currently serving her sentence at the maximum-security Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis.

Melissa was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 on probation. She is currently out on parole and is living a happy family life, trying to forget the memories of the horrific event.

Alyssa has been out of touch with the media ever since the incident. She was granted full immunity.

