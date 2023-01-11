Chuck Kaczmarczyk is a phony war hero who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of Vietnam War veteran Bob McClancy. At the time, Kaczmarczyk was already serving time in federal prison for defrauding the government of veterans benefits and eventually confessed to conspiring with his lover and Bob's then-wife Martha Ann.

Five months after McClancy's death, Chuck married Martha but got divorced after they were arrested in the fraud case. He was already serving a 30-month federal sentence for defrauding the government by falsely claiming that he was a war hero and was suffering from PTSD when he pleaded guilty to being involved in Bob's murder and was given a 25-year sentence.

According to reports, Chuck Kaczmarczyk is still serving his sentence at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered chronicles the murder of former Marine Bob McClancy, who was delivered a lethal dose of prescription pills by his wife Martha Ann and her lover Chuck Kaczmarczyk, who was also a good friend of the victim. The episode titled Secrets In The Smoky Mountains airs on January 10 at 11.00 pm ET.

Chuck Kaczmarczyk was already serving time on fraud charges when he confessed to plotting Bob McClancy's murder with his wife Mary Ann

Chuck Kaczmarczyk was the first to report 56-year-old Bob McClancy's death to authorities on May 15, 2006, claiming that he discovered his friend unresponsive in his recliner, holding a pill bottle in one hand and a gun in the other. That same year, Kaczmarczyk befriended McClancy at a veterans treatment center for PTSD. They continued their friendship after the program was over.

According to reports, around that time, during his frequent visits to McClancy's home in Tellico Plains, he started having an affair with his wife Martha Ann. Not long after, the two began plotting the former marine's murder to get him out of the way so they could continue dating. McClancy's death was initially ruled a suicide.

It was alleged that Kaczmarczyk's behavior in the days that followed his close friend's death was strangely emotionless and even harsh. However, he stayed in contact with Martha and the duo eventually made their relationship public and secretly got married within months after Bob's demise.

The pair began living a lavish lifestyle thanks to government benefits they were receiving from the Veterans Administration and the Social Security Administration after documenting false claims of being a war hero and suffering from PTSD. They went on numerous vacations and purchased expensive jewelry, vintage cars, and other items before being caught and convicted.

However, in 2008, other military veterans who learned about Kaczmarczyk's falsified claims and knew that his stories weren't accurate, informed the Air Force, who subsequently notified the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was discovered after a comprehensive investigation that Kaczmarczyk had lied about his military achievements and had never been in battle.

Authorities discovered that the couple had developed a complex scheme to defraud the government of Social Security and VA payments. Martha also collected Social Security disability payments for herself after claiming to have crippling back pain. They were both charged with fraud and sentenced to prison.

It was around this time that Martha's son and Bob McClancy's stepson Sean McGavic found incriminating photos of Bob’s remains, on his mom's computer. In some pictures, he was holding the gun while in others, he wasn't. It was obvious the photos had been taken before law enforcement authorities were called to the scene. The photos were reportedly taken by Kaczmarczyk.

Where is Chuck Kaczmarczyk now?

Authorities then interrogated Chuck Kaczmarczyk, who eventually confessed, claiming that Martha Ann had discreetly poisoned McClancy's food with his PTSD medication and that he eventually overdosed because of it. He claimed that they committed the crime to be together and for financial gain as well. The duo reportedly staged the crime scene to make it seem like a suicide.

Kaczmarczyk pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, effective on August 7, 2013. Sources state that he is still serving his sentence at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex and will likely be eligible for parole at the age of 67 in September 2021.

Martha went to trial and was found guilty, receiving a 50-year prison sentence.

Poll : 0 votes