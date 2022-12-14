5 chilling details about Travis Alexander's murder

Travis Alexander's murder, at the hands of his obsessive ex-girlfriend, Jodi Arias, remains one of the most chilling cases in the history of Arizona. Travis was a 30-year-old American salesman who was found dead in his Mesa house on June 4, 2008. The motive behind the murder may not be shocking, but the brutality characterizing it is likely to make even veteran true-crime fans shiver.

The manner of Travis Alexander's death had created quite a buzz around the case when the investigation began. He was stabbed 27 times, his throat was slit, and he had a gunshot wound to his forehead. This case also became the subject of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7, episode 24. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Jodi Arias' murder trial captivates the nation, exposing her secrets; however, the trial fails to solve the mystery of who this woman is behind her veil of lies."

The episode is currently available on PeacockTV and is also scheduled for a rerun on December 13, 2022. The entire case is full of bizarre details that could give anyone the chills.

Five quick facts about Travis Alexander's murder

1) Jodi Arias displayed early signs of derangement and obsessiveness

£m£🍁 @Miss__Emerald



Mesa, Arizona, U.S. At the time of the murder, Alexander suffered 27 knife wounds and a gunshot to the head. Arias testified that she killed him in self-defense, but she was convicted by the jury and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole JODI ARIASMesa, Arizona, U.S. At the time of the murder, Alexander suffered 27 knife wounds and a gunshot to the head. Arias testified that she killed him in self-defense, but she was convicted by the jury and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JODI ARIASMesa, Arizona, U.S. At the time of the murder, Alexander suffered 27 knife wounds and a gunshot to the head. Arias testified that she killed him in self-defense, but she was convicted by the jury and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HWAHDnkcOx

According to friends and acquaintances of Travis, Jodi was hardly the most stable woman around. Jodi and Travis may have only dated for five months, but Jodi took some drastic steps during that time, including converting to another religion for him. Her obsessive behavior was quite clear to everyone around her, and one of Travis' friends even joked that they’d find him chopped up in the freezer one day.

2) Jodi Arias stalked Travis Alexander for quite some time before he turned up dead at his house

𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐞 @J0SESHUTUP jodi arias only caring about her makeup whilst being interrogated for killing her ex bf is sooooo kunt jodi arias only caring about her makeup whilst being interrogated for killing her ex bf is sooooo kunt https://t.co/JPDz52opBB

According to reports, Jodi allegedly stalked Alexander quite vigorously before he was murdered. Even after breaking up, Jodi and Travis often got together because of their mutual physical attraction. However, when Travis started dating other women, Jodi allegedly started stalking him.

Friends of the victim also claimed that Jodi had previously slashed his tires and even hacked his mail.

3) A change in Travis' trip plan could be the catalyst behind the murder

Shortly before the murder, Travis told his acquaintances that Jodi Arias would be joining him on a work trip. However, he later changed his plans and said another female would accompany him instead. It is suspected that this could have been the moment that ticked Jodi off.

4) Some photographs revealed the mystery of Travis Alexander's death

maher younes @maheryou01 OT - Guilty: Jodi Arias was found guilty of murder 1 for the brutal killing of Travis Alexander!



Travis and his siblings were re... OT - Guilty: Jodi Arias was found guilty of murder 1 for the brutal killing of Travis Alexander! Travis and his siblings were re...

After Travis Alexander was found dead several days after he was stabbed and shot to death, a series of photographs helped prosecutors draw a timeline. They alleged that Jodi drove up to Travis' house on July 4, 2008. They apparently made love in the shower, as documented in the pictures, before Jodi murdered him there. She may have shot him after killing him.

Prosecutors described the murder as a "well-orchestrated kill."

5) Jodi was charged with the murder and sentenced to life

Jodi Arias' DNA was one of the first things that was found in the bathroom. Linking all the available evidence, she was arrested quite quickly. A jury found her guilty of first-degree murder despite her claims of self-defense.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode on this topic covers it in more detail.

Poll : 0 votes