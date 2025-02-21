5 cookies to try for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is all ready to celebrate the beloved National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend beginning Friday, February 21, 2025, to Sunday, February 23, 2025. This program lets people support Girl Scouts by purchasing their favorite Girl Scout cookies.

According to the Girl Scouts of the USA website, their cookie packages cost $6. Although this year’s cookie season kicked off early last month, let’s look at five cookies that customers can try during the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend: 5 cookies you can try

1) Caramel deLites or Samoas

Caramel deLites or Samoas (Image via Girl Scout/Website)

Caramel deLites, or Samoas, are crisp cookies that feature caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes.

2) Adventurefuls

Adventurefuls (Image via Girl Scout/Website)

Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies. They are topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

3) Peanut Butter Sandwich or Do-si-dos

Peanut Butter Sandwich or Do-si-dos (Image viaGirl Scout/Website)

Peanut Butter Sandwich or Do-si-dos are healthy, crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies featuring peanut butter filling.

4) Thin Mints

Thin Mints (Image viaGirl Scout/Website)

Thin Mints are crisp, chocolate cookies that are dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating.

5) Girl Scout S'mores

Girl Scout S'mores (Image via Girl Scout/Website)

The Girl Scout S'mores are crunchy graham sandwich cookies featuring chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Prices and availability

One Girl Scout cookie package is priced at $6. Customers can purchase their favorite cookies during the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Notably, flavors, including S'mores and Toast-Yay, will be discontinued after the 2025 season.

During the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, consumers purchase their favorite cookie from a local troop for direct shipment. They can also visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate a cookie booth near them.

About National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

The National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when cookies are widely available to purchase in person at local events or online at the Girl Scout Cookies website.

According to a press release by Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks the time when cookie lovers across the US can order Girl Scout Cookies online for direct delivery to their front door, purchase cookies from the local booths for in-person pick-up, as well as proceed to buy for donations to service men and women, community organizations, first responders, and more.

GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in the press release:

“National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is truly the sweetest weekend of the year.”

Lou added:

“Girl Scout Cookie enthusiasts who haven't been able to purchase from a booth or wish to place a reorder now have the option to order their favorite delectable treats through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder — supporting the next generation of fearless girl leaders in the process.”

As per the press release, funds earned by Girl Scouts during this program are used for activities like summer camp, troop travel, field trips, volunteer training, community service projects, new programming, and much more.

About National Girl Scout Cookie Season

The Girl Scout Cookie season began on January 7, 2025, and will run through April. Throughout the cookie season, Girl Scouts learn entrepreneurial prowess by mastering a range of abilities like goal setting, money management, decision-making, people skills, business ethics, and more.

This Girl Scout Cookie season, customers can purchase cookies in flavors including Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites or Samoas, Peanut Butter Sandwich or Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils.

Notably, brands like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Wendy's are national cookie-boothing partners. Participating Walmart and Sam's Club locations will host the Girl Scout booths at select locations nationwide through April. Meanwhile, Wendy's participating locations will start the Girl Scout booths on February 22.

