5 details about Anna Moses' murder

Anna Moses was found shot to death in the garage of her Frisco home in early January 2015. The discovery was made by authorities during a welfare check initiated by her friends and co-workers after she failed to show up to work. The victim was shot six times in the back, chest, and neck. Her car was also missing and would later prove to be crucial to the case.

Weeks later, her former husband Robert Moses was arrested in connection to her death after DNA and other evidence linked him to the crime. He was then charged and later found guilty in the 43-year-old's death during a 2016 trial. He was ultimately handed a life sentence.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC But then they looked down. And what they saw was beyond bad... #Dateline 9/8c But then they looked down. And what they saw was beyond bad... #Dateline 9/8c https://t.co/wgmIwtFkPH

On Wednesday, April 19, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will further delve into Anna Moses' shooting death in an episode titled Someone Was Waiting, which airs on the channel at 7:00 pm ET.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"When a captivating, sweet-natured single mom is found dead in her garage, detectives in Frisco, Texas, uncover a series of potential suspects, all of them connected in different ways to her complicated and secretive life."

A bullet-riddled body, the victim's missing car, and more details about Anna Moses' murder

1) Moses was likely attacked on the evening of January 13 after returning home from work

Anna Moses, a divorced mother, worked as the assistant director of the Office of Strategic Planning and Analysis for the University of Texas at Dallas and resided alone in her home located in Frisco's Plantation Resort neighborhood. The 43-year-old and her former husband Robert Moses had been divorced for about two years at the time.

Reports state that she was scheduled to meet her new boyfriend, Michael Stodnick, on the evening of January 13, 2015, after returning from work. But after not hearing from her, Stodnick went over to her place and found that her car was gone and the house was in complete darkness. The following morning, she failed to show up to work.

2) Her body was found near the garage door during a welfare check

When Moses failed to turn up for work on January 14, her employer, the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), requested authorities to perform a welfare check. Frisco Police then arrived at her house to check on her and after canvassing the entire place, discovered her body in the garage. The 43-year-old was lying face-down, still in her coat, with all her belongings scattered next to the body.

3) Anna Moses was shot seven times, but only six bullets struck her

Multiple .22-caliber shell casings at the crime scene suggested that Moses was shot. A subsequent autopsy confirmed that she died of six gunshot wounds, three to the back, two to the chest, and another to the throat. Authorities claimed that a seventh bullet grazed her and was found stuck in her clothes.

There were no signs that suggested a break-in, but her car was missing from the scene. The autopsy also found multiple abrasions and defensive wounds on her body.

4) The victim's ex-husband had been a primary suspect in the case since the beginning

After an investigation, authorities set their sights on Anna Moses' former husband Robert Moses, who seemed uncooperative during the investigation. He also failed to provide authorities with his alibi for the day of the killing.

However, while interrogating him, authorities noticed a fresh cut on his right hand and also found a pile of guns and magazines in his house.

5) Blood evidence found in Anna's missing car was used to link her ex-husband to the crime

Valerie Wigglesworth @vlwigg Defense rests. Closing arguments set to start in trial of Robert Moses, accused of killing ex-wife Anna Moses in Frisco #mosestrial Defense rests. Closing arguments set to start in trial of Robert Moses, accused of killing ex-wife Anna Moses in Frisco #mosestrial https://t.co/1jgGZ0sCSl

Frisco police discovered Anna’s missing car a few blocks from her house. Inside the car, they found blood evidence that matched the DNA sample provided by Robert Moses. DNA evidence and his roommate's failure to confirm his alibi led to his arrest. He was then charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in late 2016.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will disclose more details from Anna Moses' case.

