Marilia Mendonca IML autopsy photos leak leaves internet traumatized

Autopsy photographs of former Brazilian pop singer Marilia Mendonca have been circulating on social media platforms since Thursday, April 13, 2023, leaving many traumatized. The musician died in a plane crash in November 2021.

Marilia Mendonca was born in Cristianópolis, Brazil, in July 1995 and is known for her work as a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist. Her soulful ballads and contributions to music earned her the title of Queen of Sofrência aka The Queen of Suffering, posthumously. Several of her songs included themes of women's empowerment and other feminist issues.

The singer won a Latin Grammy Award in 2019 for her album Em Todos Os Cantos and was the most-listened-to artist in 2020 in Brazil, according to Spotify.

On November 5, 2021, the Sentimento Louco singer was en route to perform at a concert in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil, when her plane crashed, killing all five people aboard. The news of her unfortunate demise left many shocked and saddened. Mendonca was 26 years old at the time.

Internet users question how Marilia Mendonca's autopsy photos were leaked

On April 13, pictures of Marilia Mendonca started circulating on Twitter and Reddit, leaving many horrified and enraged. Netizens questioned the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the medical facility where the autopsy was performed, and demanded that the perpetrator be held accountable.

While several netizens avoided peeking at the photos, many who saw them were left traumatized. User Vittor commented:

An exasperated user, @gggabrielaraujo, stated (translated):

"It's sad to be part of this rotten society."

Others were worried about the 26-year-old's family and remarked that they deserved respect and peace after the singer's death.

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter:

Marilia Mendonca's family issues statement

As news of the late singer's postmortem photos spread, her family was left shocked and disappointed. In a press release, her mother, Ruth, addressed the issue, stating (translated from Google):

"What is missing is the law. Justice is lacking. Social networks cannot be (handled) without law. They are delinquents who do not respect the memory of the person who died and also do not respect the family."

The act of disclosing photos of dead people is considered a crime under the Brazilian Penal code, and the criminal faces up to three years in prison and a fine.

Ruth added that her lawyer Robson Cunha is already in touch with the authorities to take the necessary actions to stop the spread and punish those responsible. She urged people not to share the photos.

Marilia Mendonca is survived by her son, Leo.

