Who is Marilia Mendonca's son? All about 26-year-old singer as she passes away in plane crash

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca passed away in a plane crash on November 5, Friday. She was 26. The Grammy winner took a mini jet to Minas Gerais for a concert. Five people, including the crew, producer Henrique Ribeiro and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, have died in the accident.

An investigation has been launched to assess the cause of the fatal crash. Marilia Mendonca is survived by her 1-year-old son Leo.

Who is Marilia Mendonca's son Leo?

Despite keeping a packed schedule, Marilia Mendonca was able to spend quality time with her little munchkin. She even took him to her workplace. In a post shared by the singer earlier this year, the toddler is seen playing with a musical instrument and running around, from what appears to be a film set.

As per Google Translate, she wrote:

"Today he met those who share my love: music, the stage, art. and look, I tell you they made friends, ok? I don't think jealousy will happen! I love you, my leo."

The adorable message was preceded by a heartwarming Mother's Day post, in which she called Leo her "greatest gift." In another, she shared a montage of videos where the little one is seen engaging in a string of activities. One moment he is jumping on a trampoline, in another he is in diapers watering plants.

Marilia Mendonca wore many hats. She achieved greatness at a very young age and continued to live up to the success she earned in her teens. Per BBC, she was known as the country's "Queen of Suffering" and became a national star with a song about infidelity.

While several artists struggled to find balance during the pandemic, Marilia Mendonca rose to dizzying heights of fame. After the concerts were canceled in keeping COVID-19 protocols, she did a YouTube live stream, which recorded 3.3 million viewers. In 2020, she became the most listened artist in Brazil on Spotify.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, this came after her major Latin Grammy feat. In 2017, she was nominated for her album Realidade in the best sertaneja music category. Two years later, she picked up the same award for the 2019-released album Todos os Cantos.

Edited by R. Elahi