5 disturbing details about the crimes of Gary Simmons and Timothy Milano

The upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here is all set to delve into the case of Gary Simmons and Timothy Milano, who murdered and butchered a 21-year-old drug dealer named Jeffrey Wolfe when a deal went wrong. Moreover, Gary Simmons, who was a butcher by profession, went on to s*xually assault his 18-year-old girlfriend, who accompanied Wolfe to Gary's house that fateful day.

Gary Simmons was also allegedly abusive to his wife Lori for six years of their marriage. The two women, Lori and Charlene Brook Leaser will come forth to share their story of Gary Simmons' horrific crimes in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here, which will air on February 18, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST on ID.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Lori and Brook have one terrible thing in common Gary Simmons. Gary tortures Lori during their 6-year marriage. Later, he imprisons and rapes Brook. The two women meet for the first time and discover they're connected in terrifying and surprising ways."

Ahead of the episode of Evil Lives Here on February 18, here are five chilling details about the crimes of Simmons and Milano.

5 horrific details about Gary Simmons and Timothy Milano's crimes

1) Gary Simmons and Timothy Milano killed Jeffrey Wolfe because they could not pay the sum of $12,000 to $20,000 that they owed

Gary Simmons, who was a butcher by profession, was also dealing marijuana for Wolfe. They owed Wolfe approximately $12,000 to $20,000, which Wolfe came to collect with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Charlene Brook Leaser.

But things got heated when Simmons said he could not pay Jeffrey Wolfe because he did not have the money. The altercation ended with Timothy fatally shooting Wolfe.

2) Simmons went on to assault Charlene Brook Leaser and even offered her to Timothy

After killing Jeffrey, Gary went on to grab Charlene, before she could react. He took her to the back room, tied her, and put her in a foot locker. Though she initially managed to untie herself, Gary returned and s*xually assaulted her.

He allegedly also offered Timothy to do the same, but the latter declined.

3) Gary and Timothy went on to dismember Wolfe's body completely with Gary's butcher knives

Gary may have already planned for things to go south with Jeffrey Wolfe earlier as a co-worker claimed that Gary was sharpening his butcher knife at work. He and Timothy went on to cut Jeffrey's body into pieces and carried it out in two buckets to the nearby bayou on several trips.

He threw the body in the alligator-infested water body. Thankfully, during these trips, Charlene managed to untie herself and escape her captors.

4) Gary Simmons was allegedly abusive to his ex-wife, Lori, throughout their marriage

For over six years of marriage, Gary was reportedly very abusive to his wife, an angle that will also be covered in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here.

He was allegedly physically violent to Lori regularly.

5) Simmons was ultimately convicted and sentenced to death while Timothy Milano is still in prison

Charlene managed to escape the house and reach a neighbor's house, from where she called the police. The authorities arrested Milano the same day while Gary went to his former wife’s house and made a video confession. He turned himself in a day later.

Simmons was sentenced to death for the murder, alongside a life sentence for assault. He was executed by lethal injection on June 10, 2012, at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Milano, meanwhile, was found guilty of the murder and kidnapping. He was sentenced to life behind bars, where he remains.