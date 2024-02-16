Jennifer Ramsaran, a mother of three from New Berlin, went missing in December 2012 after she went out to shop at Syracuse for her daughter's upcoming holiday concert. The 36-year-old's naked body was subsequently discovered at an uninhabited stretch in Pharsalia in February 2013.

The murder of Jennifer Ramsaran was soon narrowed down to her husband, Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran, who had been involved with her best friend, Aileen Sayles. The Dateline NBC season 32 episode 27 titled The Perfect Life airs on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST and showcases the details of the Ramsaran case.

The synopsis reads,

"A mystery looms over a small New York town when a woman is murdered and a stunning secret is exposed; more than a decade later, new developments lead to an unexpected conclusion."

Five details about Jennifer Ramsaran's murder - Details explored

1) Jennifer Ramsaran had allegedly gone shopping for her daughter when she went missing

Jennifer Ramsaran had allegedly stepped out of her New Berlin residence before 11 a.m. on December 11, 2012, and left for Syracuse to shop for her daughter's upcoming holiday concert. The same night, Ganesh Ramsaran dialed 911 to report the prolonged lack of contact with his wife.

Remy Ramsaran spoke to Oxygen and said,

"I told them that my wife’s a few hours late but the reason I’m worried is I haven’t heard from her since about 11 a.m. when she left, which is highly unusual.”

Remy additionally tracked Jennifer's undamaged cellphone to an area out of town using Apple's Find My iPhone application, per The Evening Sun. Her 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was later recovered from outside a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plank Road Manor on Plymouth Street, Norwich, by Jen's father, Thomas Renz.

2) Jennifer Ramsaran was allegedly addicted to online gaming and grew close to a friend online

A stay-at-home mother of three, Jen Ramsaran, spent a significant amount of her time online gaming on the role-playing game Kingdoms of Camelot, per Oxygen. Both Eileen Sayles and Remy Ramsaran spoke to Dateline NBC's Andrea Canning previously when they mentioned Jen's addiction, saying,

“It started turning into an addiction and she was on it quite a lot, close to eight hours a day, maybe more, even in the evenings.”

Jennifer spoke to Eileen mentioning how she grew close to a player from Britain, Rob, and how the two allegedly spoke about relocating to the same place. Jen had allegedly brought Sayles to the mall to smell the cologne Rob wore, per Oxygen.

3) Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran was in an extramarital affair with Jennifer's best friend, Eileen Sayles

While Jennifer pursued her alleged relationship with Rob, Ganesh Ramsaran and Eileen started running marathons together, which brought them close. The two started an extramarital affair ,which led to a year-long relationship.

Remy Ramsaran allegedly did not feel guilt about cheating on his wife with her best friend, as he mentioned to Dateline previously that the couple “had already grown apart.” Remy had allegedly intended to bring up divorce, but Sayles broke off the relationship.

4) Jennifer's naked body was recovered in February 2013 from an embankment twenty miles from her home

Jennifer Ramsaran went missing on December 11, 2012. However, her naked body was discovered on February 26, 2013, at the embankment of a desolate stretch of Center Road in Pharsalia, twenty miles away from her home in New Berlin.

The medical examiner testified to a blunt force trauma on her head that had caused bleeding, per The Daily Star. The investigators found a spot of blood on the mattress and Remy's sweatshirt that he wore that day.

5) Remy Ramsaran was arrested and convicted of Jennifer Ramsaran's murder

Remy Ramsaran, the IBM project manager, had become the main suspect in Jennifer Ramsaran's murder with the incriminating evidence against him. He had mentioned in his statement that he had been on a run while Jen was at Syracuse. However, investigators could not prove his location from surveillance footage of the businesses, but he was spotted at his destination at the YMCA.

Remy stood trial in 2014 and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, with an additional 5 to 15 years for bribery. He won a retrial in October 2022 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, receiving 22 years in prison, per WNBF.

Dateline NBC’s upcoming episode, exploring Jennifer Ramsaran’s murder, will air on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

