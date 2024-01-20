Why is Alec Baldwin being re-charged? Rust manslaughter shooting charge update explained

Alec Baldwin has been accused of involuntary manslaughter for another time for his allеgеd involvement in the shooting incident that happened on the set of his film Rust, leading to the death of cinеmatographеr Halyna Hutchins. The nеws come almost nine months after the charges were dismissed.

Halyna's lawyer, Gloria Allred, explained the reasons behind imposing the charges another time, saying that her family is willing to know the truth, which can also lead to the actor's conviction. Baldwin might be sentenced to around 18 months and fined up to $5,000 based on the new accusations, as per CNN.

The charges have also been imposed after forensic experts recreated the damaged gun, and their tests have reportedly hinted that pulling the trigger was the reason behind Halyna's death.

Alec Baldwin can be charged again for different reasons

Alec Baldwin has always maintained his innocence in the incident and even expressed his regret over everything that happened. People magazine reported that Halyna's attorney, Gloria Allred, shared a statement on the new charges, claiming that they have proof to accuse Baldwin another time. She continued:

"We are looking forward to the criminal trial which will determine if he should be convicted for the untimely death of Halyna."

Furthermore, Kate Mangels, a criminal defense attorney, stated that the "inconsistent results" of the forensic tests would cause further issues in the case and would also be crucial to the trial. She continued:

"Baldwin's defense attorneys will focus on the fact that it was a partially reconstructed gun, focus on whatever discrepancies, if any there are any between the multiple tests, just to sow doubt as to the accuracy of these tests and whether they're really sufficient to determine the ultimate issue of whether or not a trigger was pulled."

The prop gun reportedly had a few problems since certain parts had to be replaced after being "damaged by the FBI" while they were doing a test, as per People magazine. Detailed information about the test has not been revealed until now.

Mangels also mentioned that Alec's legal team would try to get the charges dismissed, and there are a few motions that will help with the same. Mangels hinted that the trial involving armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed might reveal new details.

What happened on the set of Rust? Halyna Hutchins' death and accusations against Alec Baldwin explained

Back in October 2021, Alex Baldwin reportedly had a pistol in his hand for practice while he was working on the set of Rust at Santa Fe. CBS News stated that the gun accidentally fired at Halyna Hutchins in the chest and also injured director Joel Souza.

Despite being sent to the hospital immediately, Hutchins passed away from her wounds. The New York Times stated that similar incidents had happened on the set before the death of Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin and the film producers were then accused of compromising the safety of the crew members by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. Baldwin still claimed in an interview with ABC News that he was not involved in the shooting incident and that Halyna was assisting him on how to use the gun.

CBS News reported that Baldwin sued the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, along with the crew members working on Rust, in November 2022, charging them with not checking the gun and bullets before ensuring the safety of the weapon. The lawsuit also named a company owned by Seth Kenney that was tasked with providing guns and ammunition.

Before filing the lawsuit, Alec Baldwin and Halyna's husband, Matthew, decided to settle a civil case emerging from the shooting incident. The agreement stated that Matthew would become the film's executive producer, and Baldwin revealed the same through his Instagram page.