When will ‘Rust’ movie resume filming? Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family

Alec Baldwin, the producer and lead actor of the movie Rust, along with Rust Movie Productions LLC, has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As part of the new agreement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew will be joining as the executive producer. Speaking about the same on October 5, Matthew said:

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

Melina Spadone of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, who is the attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, stated that they are happy since both parties have resolved the issue and the court’s approval would be helpful to honor Halyna’s work.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas mentioned that everyone maintained their desire to do the best for Halyna’s son in this difficult phase. Nikas thanked everyone who helped find a solution to everything that happened. Baldwin also wrote on Instagram:

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Rust starring Alec Baldwin to resume shooting in January 2023

Shooting for Alec Baldwin's new movie will begin from January next year (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

While speaking about the settlement, Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew stated that filming for the movie will continue with all the members from January 2023. He added:

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers of Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

The report related to the investigation of Halyna’s death and the causes behind the incident shall be handed over by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to the local District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

A few crew members of the movie filed civil lawsuits from their side in New Mexico and California, but following the settlement between Baldwin and Halyna’s family, the cases might not move forward.

Jay Arnold @jadedcreative



As part of the settlement Matthew Hutchins become Executive Producer.



Is it me? The late Halyna Hutchins husband, Matthew Hutchins has reached a settlement with Baldwin on Halyna’s wrongful death.As part of the settlement Matthew Hutchins become Executive Producer.Is it me? The late Halyna Hutchins husband, Matthew Hutchins has reached a settlement with Baldwin on Halyna’s wrongful death. As part of the settlement Matthew Hutchins become Executive Producer. Is it me? 😕 https://t.co/XA1L92yUPC

The movie’s director Joel Souza mentioned that those who were close to Halyna knew that she was talented, kind, and creative with a lot of positive energy. He added that no one could see her under different circumstances and continued:

“In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

The production of Rust was temporarily halted after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed when a gun used as a prop was fired by Alec Baldwin while preparing for a scene.

According to the lawsuit by Hutchins, the film’s producers, along with Alec Baldwin, were aware of the firearms safety issues that happened on the set and did nothing to ensure that the safety guidelines were followed.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has not charged anyone until today, and while speaking to George Stephanopoulos in December 2021, Baldwin said that he never pulled the trigger.

Poll : 0 votes