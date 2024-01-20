“Let this be a lesson about firearms safety”: Internet reacts as Alec Baldwin is indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges for ‘Rust’ shooting

A grand jury in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has indicted Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hitchins on the sets of Rust back in 2021. On Friday, January 19, 2024, prosecutors charged the 65-year-old with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligent use of a firearm and without due caution or circumspection, respectively.

Back in October 2021, during a rehearsal on the sets of Rust, Baldwin was pointing the gun at Halyna before it went off, fatally shooting her and injuring director Joel Souza. At the time, the 30 Rock actor maintained that he did not pull the trigger but had pulled back the hammer of the gun before it fired.

Last April, a case of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin was dropped after prosecutors were informed that the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. However, following a ballistic and forensic analysis, they refiled the charge. Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona stated:

"Given the tests, findings, and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

The new indictment against the 65-year-old actor has spurred reactions online with many commenting on firearm safety.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @ForgingLiberty)

"He's not above the law": Alec Baldwin Rust shooting sparks a discourse online

The new case has landed Alec Baldwin in legal trouble, with the possibility of jail time. In addition to the 65-year-old weapons supervisor on the movie set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering, is set to face the jury beginning in February.

As news of the new indictment against Alec Baldwin spread, internet users were quick to share their thoughts on the subject. While many defended the actor, stating it was not his responsibility to know about the props used in the movie, others spoke about actions and consequences. Here are some comments seen on X discussing the development:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PaigeSully88)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @EdwardYoungJr)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @watevaidontknow)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SleepForever33)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MichaelBarsby)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @IHearTheShofar)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @KnightOw7)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @carolinewilder)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @_emergent_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Bud_Bailey3)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AlfredAnywhere)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AlexHooper911)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AlecSaunders3)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @TGrammie2)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @tampabound09)

Last March, assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm. He received a suspended sentence of six months of probation and agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.

Alec Baldwin's lawyer released a statement saying they would fight the new charges. If Baldwin is convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.