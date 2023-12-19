Is Alec Baldwin Jewish? Video of actor confronting Pro-Palestinian protestors in NYC goes viral

On December 18, actor-comedian Alec Baldwin got involved in a feud with pro-Palestinian protestors in New York City. According to the New York Post, the 30 Rock star was walking by the rally near West 29th Street when the marchers confronted him.

He was asked whether he supported Israel to which he did not respond. However, when the protestors further asked whether he condemned Israel or not, he said, “No, I support peace for Gaza.”

Expand Tweet

Unsatisfied by his response, the protestor told him to “go f*ck yourself,” which is reportedly when Alec Baldwin lost his temper and screamed back at the marchers.

Following this, attention has turned to Alec Baldwin's religion and his Jewish heritage. According to several websites including Belief Net, he is a Christian.

Alec Baldwin is a Roman Catholic

Born as Alexander Rae Baldwin III, the now-65-year-old Alec Baldwin grew up in a Roman Catholic household in Amityville, New York. Belief Net says that Baldwin has a profound faith which has helped him navigate the struggles of his life and career.

According to Ethni Celebs, Baldwin has a mixed lineage. While his father was of English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry, his mother belonged to French-Canadian, English, Irish, German, and Scottish lineage.

Earlier this year, in June, the Emmy winner took to his Instagram to say that his “faith is the one thing that helped sustain me during the toughest times.” Alec further continued that he was grateful “for all that God has given me,” including his wife Hilaria Baldwin, their seven children, his first child Ireland (with former spouse, actress, and model Kim Basinger), and her new family.

“God has been good to me. And I hope that, in the coming years, my family and I will have the chance to give back some of what God has provided for us,” he added.

The Instagram post also revealed Baldwin listening to a gospel hymn titled Love Elvis, according to The Blast.

Exploring, in brief, Alec Baldwin’s heated confrontation with anti-Israeli protestors in New York City

On Monday evening, Alec Baldwin was walking by an anti-Israeli demonstration near West 29th Street when was spotted by protestors and called out for not denouncing the ongoing violence in Gaza, Palestine.

An insider source told The Messenger that he was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class and was not part of the rally. The source further added that The Boss Baby actor was “approached aggressively and repeatedly” even though he wanted to avoid any confrontation.

The marchers accused Baldwin of having “no f*cking shame” and asked him to “shut your f*cking mouth” and claimed he was part of Hollywood’s elites who did not care about the horrific deeds happening in Palestine.

Expand Tweet

While the Oscar nominee said that he wished “peace for Gaza,” the protestors still did not let him go, which is when the actor yelled:

“You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question, and I will answer your question… Shut the f*ck up.”

Meanwhile, another protestor called him a “murderer” under the context that he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins using a prop gun on the set of the film Rust in October 2021, for which he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, which was later dropped.

Expand Tweet

When the New York Police Department officers intervened and escorted the actor to a building he was supposed to enter, one of the protestors further screamed at him saying, “Your career’s tanking by the way” before the door shut behind Alec Baldwin.

Protesters had gathered around major Big Apple transit hubs, such as Penn Station and Grand Central Station, as part of the anti-Israel and pro-Palestine march, leaving the entire city stranded.

Slogans like “Israel, Go to Hell,” “Free Palestine,” and “Ceasefire now” were heard among others. Palestinian flags were also waved, while one arrest was made by NYPD, although the reason remains unknown, as per the New York Post.