5 most expensive Adidas ultraboost sneakers of all time

The Adidas ultraboost sneakers are regarded as one of the best sneaker collections of the 2000s'. This sneaker design has amassed a significant following since its debut in 2015, as a result of the advanced technologies incorporated into each release, which includes stretchable and lightweight primeknit materials that easily accommodate any shape of foot, the iconic boost technology that enhances impact absorption, and others.

Celebrities and fashion enthusiasts like the football legend, David Beckham, Pharrell Williams, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, and a host of others have been photographed wearing the iconic sneakers, alluding to the influence of these running kicks on pop culture and streetwear fashion.

Although the ultra boost sneakers are known for their affordability, there is a lineup of high-budget sneakers from the franchise like the Miami Hurricanes, Arizona State, and the uncaged hypebeast, amongst others.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five most expensive Adidas ultra boost sneakers of all time.

Most expensive Adidas Ultraboost sneakers ever released

1. The UltraBoost 1.0 "SNS Tee Time"

The UltraBoost 1.0 "SNS Tee Time" (Image via eBay)

These stylish athletic-built sneakers designed by Ben Herath come in a low-top design, with the upper dressed primarily in crisp white primeknit fabric, engineered to easily adjust to different foot arches, while the black accents visible on the padded heel tab, tongue, and laces colorfully contrast the whitish upper, giving an elegant and classic appeal.

These Adidas kicks sell for 700 US dollars on eBay.

2. The Ultraboost "uncaged Hype beast"

The Ultraboost "uncaged Hype beast" (Image via Waves online store)

The collaborative efforts between Adidas and the Hong Kong-based fashion brand, Hypebeast, resulted in these fashionable shoes that feature a black primeknit material that envelopes the upper, highlighted by the brilliant white hue that runs from the heel counter to the sturdy rubber outsole.

These sleek shoes sell for 1,500 US dollars on Waves online store.

3. The Ultraboost 1.0 "Arizona State"

The Ultraboost 1.0 "Arizona State" (Image via StockX)

These fashion-forward sneakers embody an eye-catching wine hue that covers the majority of the prime knit upper, with striking accents of yellow and black hues strategically embellished on the upper, while the white hue of the chunky rubber sole completes the overall colorway of the sneakers, paying homage to Arizona University's iconic colors.

The subtle branding detailings can be seen slightly below the heel tab, alongside the three stripes logo embossed in black hue on the side. These aesthetically pleasing kicks are priced at 3000 US dollars on Stock X.

4. The Ultraboost 1.0 "Miami Hurricanes"

The Ultraboost 1.0 "Miami Hurricanes" (Image via Goat)

Just as the name implies, these suave shoes commemorate the University of Miami's football team by embodying the team's vibrant colors of green, orange, and white in a sleek and visually appealing design. Also, the sneakers are incorporated with the brand's sought-after boost system that offers cushioning and shock absorption, alongside the primeknit fabric that allows for ventilation and secured fit.

These highly coveted Adidas sneakers are priced at 3,100 on the Goat online store.

5. The Ultraboost Uncaged Parley "For The Oceans"

The Ultraboost Uncaged Parley "For The Oceans" (Image via StockX)

These earthy-inspired kicks from Adidas feature an upper constructed from recycled plastic materials that nods respect to sustainability and conservation of the environment. The blue hue in wavy-like motifs draws inspiration from the waves and blueness of the ocean, while the midsole in a crisp white hue not only complements the bluish upper but also ensures that the foot is provided with optimum comfort, making the shoes suitable for day-to-day wear.

These well-crafted pair of sneakers sell for 5,000 US dollars on Stock X.

The Adidas Ultraboost sneakers are the perfect blend of vanity and function, giving great value for money spent and serving as great investments as they are known to fetch whopping sums on the retail market.