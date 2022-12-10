5 most expensive films of 2022

2022 has been a fantastic year for big-budget films as not only have they received highly positive responses from the audience but they have done great at the box office. While the year saw several expensive films being made and produced, some of them are yet to be released in December.

From production to set design, some of the movies made this year have left no stone unturned with their unbelievably massive total budget, including Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, Walt Disney Studios' Lightyear, and a few others.

Hence, this article will five such expensive movies from this year that have not only captivated the audience but has also raised the bar with their quality.

From Avatar: The Way of Water to The Gray Man: Take a closer look at the top 5 most expensive 2022 films

1) Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water has undoubtedly been one of the most awaited movies of this year. The movie will be released in theaters in the United States on December 16, and it is safe to say that the audience has high expectations from the sequel movie to 2009's Avatar. Interestingly, the total budget for the movie is $350 to $400 million, making it the most expensive Hollywood movie of 2022 and the fourth most expensive Hollywood movie of all time.

The sci-fi epic story has been written by Shane Salerno, Josh Friedman, James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. The latter three has also been credited with writing the screenplay. Additionally, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron serves as the director for the movie.

Starring Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Britain Dalton, Sigourney Weaver, CJ Jones, Cliff Curtis, and CCH Pounder, among others, the movie will chronicle the epic story of the Sully family, set over a decade after the events of the original movie.

2) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Released on November 11 in the US theaters as part of MCU's Phase Four, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became a massive hit in 2022. It is also one of the most popular movies that has garnered incredible attention from fans and audiences alike. The movie had a total budget of $250 million, making it the second most expensive Hollywood movie of 2022 and the 18th most expensive Hollywood movie of all time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was written by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler, while the movie, which is a sequel to 2018's giant hit Black Panther, was directed by Coogler himself. The film grossed a total of $738.2 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2022.

The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Martin Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, and several others.

3) Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most beloved movies of 2022, which was released on July 8 in the US. It is also one of the most expensive movies of the year. The film had a massive budget of $250 million, making it the second most expensive Hollywood film of the year alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thor: Love and Thunder is also the 18th most expensive movie of all time, again tying the rank position with Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie gained instant popularity among viewers and grossed worldwide a total of $761 million at the box office.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Taika Waititi served as writers for the movie, while the latter served as the director of Thor: Love and Thunder. The ensemble cast list for this movie includes Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman, among others.

4) Lightyear

Lightyear, the highly anticipated adventurous spin-off of the Toy Story movie series, made its debut in theaters in the United States on June 17. This animated Disney movie had a whooping budget of $200 million in total, making it the third most expensive 2022 movie and the 48th most expensive movie of all time. Unfortunately, the movie failed miserably at the box office, making a total of $226.4 million worldwide.

Matthew Aldrich, Angus MacLane, and Jason Headley served as writers for Light year, with the latter two also being credited as the screenplay writers. Additionally, the movie was produced by Galyn Susman.

The movie centered around the titular character Buzz Lightyear, with the main cast list seeing Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soules in pivotal roles.

5) The Gray Man

The action-packed thriller movie The Gray Man was released in limited theaters on July 15 and made its arrival on Netflix on July 22, 2022. The total budget of the movie was $200 million, the same as Disney's Lightyear, making it the third most expensive Hollywood movie of the year. Moreover, it is also the 48th most expensive movie of all time, tying its rank with Lightyear, Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a few others.

The movie was a hit and scored a box office number of $454,023 million worldwide. Christopher Markus, Joe Russo, and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay for the movie, while the infamous Russo brothers served as the directors of The Gray Man.

The star-studded cast list for the movie included Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and several others.

As 2022 draws to an end, it becomes the perfect time to watch this year's most expensive films before we welcome the new year.

Poll : 0 votes