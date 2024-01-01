5 affordable SKIMS dupes to avail in 2024

SKIMS is an American loungewear and underwear brand co-founded by the popular American socialite and fashion influencer Kim Kardashian and the Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has grown into a multi-billion-dollar empire due to its inclusive and unique products.

The brand has amassed a significant following over the years, so much so that SKIMS dupes have begun to spring up everywhere. There are imitations of popular body-sculpting gowns, D-form-fitting leggings, and sports bras. Interestingly, a number of these dupes offer almost the same quality as the original for a lesser price.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best SKIMS dupes available to shop.

Best SKIMS dupes to avail now

1. Premier women's square neck long sleeve maxi dress

The Premier women's square neck long sleeve maxi dress (Image via Amazon)

This body-sculpting dress is draped in a versatile black color. The dress is made of 95% rayon and 5% spandex. Made from super-soft fibers, the ribbed design accentuates the wearer's silhouette while offering a comfortable and body-hugging fit.

The square neckline creates the illusion of slimmer shoulders and gives the neck an elegant look. An endearing quality of the dress is that it is multi-purpose—it can be worn as loungewear, for parties, and even for formal occasions. It is available for $36.99 on Amazon.

2. Peoria lounge slip-long dress

The Peoria lounge slip-long dress (Image via Amazon)

This ribbed dress from Reoria is made from brownie spandex and cotton. It is extremely soft and easily adapts to the body—the ideal combination of function and fashion. The stunning gown also stretches out at the bottom, producing the ideal mermaid appearance.

The adjustable straps make the dress easy to wear. Shop this versatile and fashionable dress for $34.99 on Amazon.

3. OQQ 2-piece yoga pants

The OQQ 2-piece yoga pants (Image via Amazon)

These fashionable workout pants ensure you look great even during workout sessions. The black and dark grey pants are made from lightweight and moisture-wicking material to ensure all-day freshness and comfort.

The design of the pants is super flattering, as they feature a tummy control wide waistband to control curves and flatter the body shape. The ribbed and textured design ensures that the pants stay in place during exercise.

The thick and non-see-through material enhances smooth movement and transitions during exercise. Another great quality of the athleisure pants is that they take you straight from the gym to casual events while still looking fashionable and chic. Shop them for $33.99 on Amazon.

4. Dwnval slim T-shirts

The Dwnval slim T-shirts (Image via Amazon)

This high-quality spandex shirt is in deep grey and is stretchy, breathable, lightweight, soft, and comfortable. The design is perfect for summer and can be layered with overcoats for winter.

The crewneck design enhances the versatility of the shirt, making it possible to pair it with jeans, formal pants, and maxi skirts to achieve a fashionable look. The thick spandex is also non-see-through, making wear comfortable. Shop this shirt for $21.89 on Amazon.

5. Pumiey long-sleeve bodysuit

The Pumiey long-sleeve bodysuit (Image via Amazon)

This bodysuit is another outstanding piece of clothing from the Pumiey brand, done in a cool nude tone. The bodysuit is part of the brand's Smoke Cloud line and is constructed of C110TM fabric, which adapts to the wearer's body and can stretch to double the wearer's body size.

It also features a double-layer fabric, a crew neckline, and a snap closure on the crotch to make lavatory visits convenient while enhancing positional changes. The design is all-encompassing and can be styled with maxi skirts, wide-leg pants, and even joggers for a stylish aesthetic. Shop this SKIMS dupe for $28.99 on Amazon.

SKIMS dupes are available to mirror the versatility and style that the SKIMS brand is known for. The above-mentioned products are in high demand. Shop them before they sell out.