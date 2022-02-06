5 lesser-known facts about Joe Exotic as Peacock releases Joe vs Carole trailer

Netflix docuseries Tiger King, based on Joe Exotic, owner of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, became everyone's binge-watching passion in 2020. The series follows the lives of numerous people involved in the exotic animal industry.

Each of the seven episodes had unexpected twists and turns that surprised and startled viewers. Most of them revolve around Joe Exotic, the man who is now at the center of a murder-for-hire plan against a rival.

While you may think you know everything there is to know about this man after viewing the docuseries, here are five things that you still may not know.

5 Joe Exotic facts that you may have missed

1) He formerly owned a pet store

Joe Exotic and his brother Garold had a pet store in Texas before creating the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. His brother perished in a vehicle accident in 1997.

Following that, Joe purchased a 16-acre farm in Oklahoma and renamed it the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park. Garold's two cats were the park's initial residents. Joe received his first two tigers in 2000, which he fed with horses that were donated to him.

2) For Governor of Oklahoma, he received 664 votes

Joe garnered 664 votes when he ran for governor of Oklahoma in 2018, despite the fact that he was far from winning any political contest. In the Libertarian primary, he came in third place out of three candidates.

He had previously set his sights much higher, deciding to run for president as an independent. In 2016, he received 962 votes across the country, but a lot of national attention for running at all, which could have been his goal all along.

3) He appeared in a different documentary

Joe has appeared in several documentaries, including Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. He also participated in the Louis Theroux-hosted documentary America's Most Dangerous Pets. In the 2011 British film, Theroux traveled around the United States to meet people who owned exotic animals.

Joe Exotic also had his own web series, which followed his days at the zoo as well as his dislike for Carole Baskin from Big Cat Rescue. He also directed a number of music videos.

4) He used to be a police officer

Joe landed a job as a police sheriff in Eastvale, Texas shortly after graduating from high school. It was a little village with a population of around 500 people. Joe Exotic was living with a girlfriend in 1985, and he was exploring the homosexual scene in Dallas.

He claims he drove his police vehicle into a concrete bridge embankment in an attempt to kill himself because he was depressed. He relocated to Florida after recovering in the hospital.

5) Joe stole magic tricks

Joe Exotic is seen traveling and conducting presentations with his animals at various venues, events, and shopping malls in the docuseries. In one clip, he adds a touch of magic to the proceedings. Joe is said to have collaborated with a magician named Johnny Magic for a project.

Joe apparently took some of the skills he learned and created his own magic act after the two had a falling out. It was also around this time that he chose the moniker Joe, which he would go by for the rest of his life.

