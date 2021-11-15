What is Joe Exotic's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 'Tiger King 2' premiere

Joe Exotic’s documentary series, Tiger King, turned out to be a big hit on Netflix during the 2020 lockdown period. He appeared as the owner of Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, aka the G.W. Zoo.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness featured Joe Exotic along with his private zoo’s employees and frenemies.

Going by his popularity and the show’s success, one might assume Joe Exotic’s net worth to be millions. According to reports, the star was worth millions until he went to prison. Meanwhile, his reported net worth is negative $1 million.

Here’s how Joe Exotic lost his fortune

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Schreibvogel, had been interested in animals since childhood. Prior to getting into the animal business, he was reportedly the police chief of his town of Eastvale in Texas. After a car accident, Exotic started a pet store with his then-husband and brother. The business was thriving until Exotic lost his brother in an accident.

Grief-stricken Joe Exotic sold the store and opened the G.W. Zoo after receiving a hefty amount from his brother’s wrongful death lawsuit. Soon his tiger shows attracted the audience, and he turned into a celebrity zookeeper. He earned most of his fortune, which included luxury cars, properties, and exotic animals, from his zoo, until 2018.

If you have watched Tiger King, you must know the zoo owner had a long list of enemies. One such rival was Carole Baskin, the owner of the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary. Reportedly, Exotic hired two hitmen to kill Baskin and thus was sent to Texas prison for 22 years in January 2020.

As a result, Joe Exotic’s zoo was shut down, and he was ordered by the court to pay $1 million to Baskin in “a trademark dispute.” While Exotic lost his fortune, Baskin was reportedly given the authority of his zoo properties, and it included several houses and cars.

About Netflix’s ‘Tiger King 2’

Joe Exotic was in jail when Netflix released the first season of Tiger King.

In addition to Exotic, Tiger King 2 will also include Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, Tim Stark, and James Garretson.

In the trailer, he is seen communicating with his frenemies from the prison via video call. He tells them to be on the same team. Otherwise, everyone will die.

He further said:

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil.”

Although the trailer features Baskin, she recently sued Netflix for adding her footage without her permission. According to reports, Baskin never agreed to appear in Tiger King season 2.

The second season will premiere Wednesday, November 17, on Netflix.

Edited by Shaheen Banu