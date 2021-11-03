'Tiger King 2': 3 revelations made in Carole Baskin's shocking lawsuit against the Netflix series

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has left fans shocked as she is reportedly suing Netflix for using her footage in the trailer of the series. The streaming service recently released a trailer for Tiger King 2, which focuses on Joe Exotic and Baskin.

According to reports, Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions. Apparently, she had signed the documentary series, which turned out to be a hit in 2020, only for the first season. This means the production company and the streaming service breached their contract by using footage of Baskin in the Tiger King 2 trailer.

Baskin’s lawsuit read:

“Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.”

In her lawsuit, Baskin also made many shocking revelations against Tiger King.

Three shocking revelations mentioned in Baskin’s lawsuit

Apart from asking Netflix to take down all footage related to her, Baskin has also added shocking statements in the lawsuit against the Netflix series.

1) The founder of Big Cat Rescue, who once called Tiger King “a reality show dumpster fire,” mentioned in her lawsuit that the series showcased her and her husband in a negative light.

“The ‘Tiger King 1’ series wrongly attempted to suggest that Big Cat Rescue abused its animals by keeping them in very small cages while not making clear that the animals actually reside in expansive enclosures.”

2) The first installment of Tiger King gave the impression that Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue and Joe Exotic’s “roadside zoo” are not different. In her lawsuit, she revealed that Netflix allowed the show to feature Exotic’s zoo, which mistreats animals, and showcased it as equivalent to her sanctuary, which rescues animals and takes care of them.

3) Lastly, Baskin put a dangerous allegation on the streaming service and Tiger King. She mentioned in her lawsuit that the show implicated Baskin's involvement in the disappearance of her first husband Don Lewis. She has consistently denied the accusations.

Inside ‘Tiger King 2’ trailer

The network recently released a trailer that features Baskin trying to find out the truth behind Lewis' disappearance. Apparently, this footage of her was recorded during the first season and was not supposed to be added to the Tiger King 2 trailer.

Interestingly, the official synopsis also mentions Baskin's name.

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.”

The second season will show Exotic from prison trying to contact other cast members of Tiger King.

Meanwhile, Tiger King Season 2 is all set to premiere on November 17 on Netflix.

