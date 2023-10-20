5 films on Shudder to binge on Halloween 2023

Over the past year, Shudder has quickly risen in popularity, especially among horror fans, giving them a solid platform that serves all their needs. Especially with Halloween just around the corner, which also saw many new releases, both successful and unsuccessful, over the month of October, Shudder is now the prime destination for horror enthusiasts around the globe.

The streaming platform not only has an expansive collection of exceptional films from all decades and sub-genres of horror but also provides an expansive list of great originals that have managed to redefine low-budget horror films in recent years.

Ahead of Halloween 2023, here are five great films to binge-watch on the holiday or in the days leading to it.

Five exceptional horror films available on Shudder right now

1) The Invitation (2015)

Somewhat of a classic by now, The Invitation is one of the most well-directed horror films available on the platform, with multiple intertwined themes that provide scares, jumps, and an uneasy feeling throughout the premise. Moreover, the grounded-to-reality aspect of the film is also a brilliant change that only makes things scarier for the viewers.

The entire film takes place at a rather uncomfortable dinner party where a man brings his girlfriend to his ex-wife's house.

Directed by Karyn Kusama, the critically acclaimed film stars Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lindsay Burdge, Michelle Krusiec, Mike Doyle, and Jay Larson, among others.

2) Brooklyn 45 (2023)

A new addition to Shudder, Brooklyn 45 is a composed and masterful journey into the horrors of both the spirit world and the mind. Set in real-time, this film follows a group of WWII veterans as they reunite for dinner and perform a séance that does not go very well.

From the gritty premise to the realistic dialogues, Brooklyn 45 manages to create a claustrophobic atmosphere with ease and manages to hold on to it till the end of the film.

Directed by Ted Geoghegan, the historical horror film stars Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, and Larry Fessenden, among others.

3) Influencer (2022)

Kurtis David Harder's Influencer may not be the scariest film on this list, but it could very well be the best one. Filled with twists, pace, and a constant emphasis on atmospheric buildups, Influencer is a tasteful thriller with a lot of substance, commentary, and blinding suspense.

The film stars Cassandra Naud, Sara Canning, and Emily Tennant in the leading roles. It follows a kind stranger who entraps a travel influencer in the guise of showing her around Thailand. But things take a dark turn as we move closer to the dangerous world of this stranger (played by Naud).

4) V/H/S/85 (2023)

The stylistically brilliant V/H/S/85 also makes the list of Shudder films that could light up Halloween 2023. The sixth installment in the highly acclaimed found-footage horror franchise takes viewers back to the 1980s with an anthology of horror stories made by some huge names in the industry, like Natasha Kermani and Scott Derickson.

The cast also includes some interesting names like Freddy Rodriguez, James Ransone, and Jordan Belfi.

5) Mad God (2021)

Rounding the list of Shudder films to catch this Halloween is the offbeat Mad God, a stop-motion adult animated experimental horror film written, produced, and directed by Phil Tippett. Though differing from other films on the list, Mad God has its own set of exceptional qualities that would appeal to hardcore horror fans.

The film follows an assassin who "descends from the heavens into a nightmarish pit full of monsters, titans, and cruelty."

Let us know your favorite Halloween films in the comment section below.