Shudder's Nightmare cast list and characters explored

Shudder's upcoming horror movie, Nightmare, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, September 29, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who constantly has nightmares that seem to get more and more intense. She soon becomes convinced that she's being targeted by a sinister force. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film:

''Mona and Robby are a young couple in love. Robby has just landed his dream job, and they’ve scored an amazing deal on a spacious, if run-down, flat. Never mind that it requires quite a bit of renovation.''

The description further reads,

''Never mind the neighbors’ constant fighting, and screaming baby... Never mind that Mona is suddenly plagued by night terrors which grow more intense every time she falls asleep… Robby is eager to start a family, despite Mona’s hesitation. Eventually, Mona’s issues spiral dangerously out of control as she becomes convinced that she is being attacked by a mythical demon – the Mare – intent on possessing her unborn child.''

Nightmare features Eili Harboe in the lead role, alongside many others portraying major supporting characters. Noted filmmaker Kjersti Helen Rasmussen is the writer and director of the movie.

Nightmare cast list: Who stars in Shudder's new horror movie?

1) Eili Harboe as Mona

Eili Harboe essays the lead role of Mona in Shudder's Nightmare. Mona is a young woman who's plagued by intense nightmares. She soon begins to feel that the demons she sees in her sleep are looking to kill her in reality. Mona is the protagonist of the story, and it's her journey that forms the crux of the story.

Harboe looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a haunting performance in the movie. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Beforeigners, Downs of the Dead, Dog Eat Dog, and many more.

2) Herman Tømmeraas as Robby

Herman Tømmeraas plays the character of Robby in the new horror movie. Robby is Mona's partner who tries to help her through her traumatic nightmares. He wants to start a family, but Mona is frightened of her life and believes demons are chasing her.

Robby is shown to be quite supportive and understanding, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character is explored in the movie. He's also starred in Ragnarok, Semester, Leave, and SKAM, to name a few.

3) Dennis Storhøi as Aksel

Actor Dennis Storhøi portrays the role of Aksel in Nightmare. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the storyline. Dennis has previously been a part of A Storm for Christmas, Kasko, Project Z, Dark Corners, Home for Christmas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting/minor roles. These include:

Peter Førde as Martin

Gine Therese Grønner as Siren

Preben Hodneland as David

Siri Black Ndiaye as Liv

Viewers can tune into Shudder to watch Nightmare on Friday, September 29, 2023.