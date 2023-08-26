Ragnarok season 4: Possibility of a fourth season explored

Ragnarok season 3 was released on Netflix on August 24, 2023, and only received love from fans. As the long-awaited season airs, some fans are hoping for Ragnarok season 4 to succeed the show. While the six-episode season three reached a fitting finale of the storyline, many viewers would prefer to binge-watch the beloved show.

The Norwegian show is a Netflix original series that has gained immense popularity. Based on Norse mythology, the story follows protagonist Magne Seier while he takes on the powerful Jutul family. While the story is fictional, it has relatable modern-day issues.

Season 3 of Ragnarok was released two years after the second season. However, it collected a dedicated viewership who enjoyed the journey with Magne. While Netflix has already announced that season 3 is the show’s finale, die-hard fans are anxious to meet Magne again in Ragnarok season 4.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Ragnarok season 3 and the author’s opinions.

Will there be a Ragnarok season 4?

The date for the release of Ragnarok season 3 was announced by Netflix on June 15, 2023. At the same time, the company also declared the third season to be the final one for the show and there was never a question of Ragnarok season 4. The creators revealed that the storyline has been written to zero in on the final battle between the gods and the giants and will not need a Ragnarok season 4.

While reaching a third season of a Netflix show is commendable, the epic battle in this season seems to be a fitting end to the plot. Unlike some shows that were canceled abruptly with fans left dissatisfied, Ragnarok is getting the opportunity to bring closure to the story arc without the need to continue in Ragnarok season 4.

However, the possibility of Ragnarok season 4 does not hold as of now. Fans may hope and the writers may consider spinoffs on the show. As such, keeping true to Norse mythology or the authenticity of Norwegian culture might be difficult if the spinoffs spread out to other cultures.

What happened in Ragnarok season 3?

Ragnarok is the story of Magne, who discovered that he was an incarnation of Thor, the God of Thunder, who wields a Mjolnir. The story is set in a fictional town of Edda which is facing climate change and severe pollution due to its irresponsible factories. The factories are run by a family of giants going by the name of the Jutul family.

When Magne’s friend died due to the Jutuls, the Norwegian hero decided to avenge the death as well as solve the environmental issues. In season 3, Magne and his allies agree on a truce with the Jutuls as his brother refrains him from using the Mjolnir.

However, the hero is surrounded by doubtful allies. When his legal methods of fighting the Jutul industries fail, Magne is forced to use his hammer. However, he has been brainwashed by Saxa and he ends up using the Mjolnir for selfish reasons. On the other hand, Jutuls are helping Laurits to grow the World Serpent so that it can swallow Magne.

The finale of season 3 had a complete twist on the gripping story as Magne’s mental health issues come to the forefront. While everything is peaceful in Edda with Saxa taking over the Jutul factories which work on a greener mission, the hero and his friends graduate.

At the graduation ceremony, Magne has flashes of a war between gods and giants and Laurits’ romantic interest, Jens, getting killed by an arrow.

This leads to a flashback of Magne’s mother’s revelation that he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. She reveals that getting immersed in stories of Thor was an escape route for Magne but that it affected his perception of reality. Meanwhile, the hero hallucinates being killed by the World Serpent which jolts him out of his delusion.

In the end, he decides to let go of his delusional past by symbolically trashing his old comics in the waste bin and getting back with romantic interest Signy. An ending like this does not leave a space for the continuation of the same storyline. Fans would be advised to not look out for Ragnarok season 4.

As such, Ragnarok season 4 as an epilogue to the story may not be as immersive as the three seasons were. Appreciating the logical end of the story in three seasons would be the right tribute to Ragnarok. Season three of Ragnarok is currently streaming on Netflix.