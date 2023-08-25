Ragnarok season 3 ending explained: What happens to the Jutuls?

Ragnarok recently premiered its third season, which is also the final season of the series, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, on Netflix. Created by Adam Price, this fantasy drama series revolves a teenage boy named Magne, who has been reincarnated as Thor, the Norse god of thunder.

The story is set in Hordaland's Edda, a fictional Norwegian town, and sees the protagonist on a quest to stop the Jötnars, or the Jutuls, from causing serious climate problems and other dangerous things. Ever since the final season arrived on Netflix, fans have been eager to learn how the ending of the series has turned out.

To answer the titular question, the ending of Ragnarok season 3 sees Magne using his hammer to take down the Jutuls, after which a massive war awaits between the Gods and the Giants. However, the series ends on a satisfying note with no bloodshed.

Netflix's Ragnarok season 3 finale sees several challenging incidents that ultimately leads to a satisfactory ending

Towards the end of the final season of Ragnarok, Magne starts to use his hammer to its full potential, which makes the Jutuls concerned about their lives. It is also seen as a violation of their truce. Meanwhile, Fjor goes to Laurits to pressure him to properly nurture the Midgard serpent so that it can have the power to end Magne's life.

Besides his Gogly powers, Magne also fights against the Giants or the Jutuls legally. However, when Jutuls end up killing his witness Marit, he becomes enraged and starts intimidating them, including Fjor and Ran, with his powerful hammer.

Fearing for their lives, the Jutuls attempt to separate Magne from his hammer. Although Saxa succeeds in making him spellbound, she lets him keep his hammer to get an upper hand over Ran and Fjor.

When the hammer ends up getting into the hands of Fjor with the help of Little O and Laurits, Magne, along with the other gods, wages a war against the Jutuls to take back Mjolnir. The Jutuls also find no other way other than to take part in the war. However, right before the war begins, Magne goes on to stop them by citing the inevitable hopelessness of the Jutuls in the face of the power of Mjolnir.

Following this, both the Gods and the Giants stop themselves from shedding any more blood, and the Jutuls accept the order of the New World over their demises. This new world order includes a better and pollution-free city of Edda. Saxa becomes the CEO of the company after Fjor steps down from the CEO position.

Another big highlight of season 3 finale of Ragnarok is that Signy and Magne end up getting back together. Despite all the misunderstandings between them and Magne's romantic affairs with Saxa, Signy gives him one last chance to prove himself, which he takes it wholeheartedly. In this way, the fantasy superhero show brings resolution to the plot that is in no way unsatisfying for the audience.

