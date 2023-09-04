10 best films on Shudder right now

Shudder is arguably the best streaming service that specializes in the horror and thriller genres. The platform hosts an extensive library of original titles alongside non-original titles for its audience, ranging from gory slashers to spine-chilling psychological thrillers.

With such a huge offering, Shudder has amassed a loyal following among those who love the macabre. The service originally launched in 2015 and has steadily worked on increasing the number of titles it has on offer, including both films and TV series. Shudder initially took the limelight with restored or unrated exclusives. And by 2017, it was well into developing its very own original content.

For those of you who may be new to the long and dark road of horror and are feeling overwhelmed by the numerous choices, we have the perfect guide for you. In this article, we have curated a list of our favorite titles that are currently streaming on Shudder.

The Babadook, La Llorona, and more: 10 best titles on Shudder that will give you the heebie-jeebies

1) The Babadook

The Babadook (Image via Umbrella Entertainment)

The Babadook is an Australian psychological horror film from the house of Umbrella Entertainment. The film is directed by Jennifer Kent, with a screenplay that she wrote based on her 2005 short film, Monster. The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival before being released theatrically months later.

The cast featured Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall, Hayley McElhinney, and others in pivotal roles. The film received international praise for the performances by the cast and a well-designed monster. It has since won multiple accolades and even gained the title of cult classic.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children's book titled "Mister Babadook" manifests in their home."

2) Host

Host (Image via Shudder)

Host is a British screenlife supernatural horror mystery film from the house of Shudder that was released in 2020. Rob Savage directed the film from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd. The film was originally developed from a short skit that the team had previously worked on.

The cast for the film included Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Luise Webb, Radina Drandova, Alan Emrys, Caroline Ward, Teddy Linard, and others in pivotal roles as themselves. The film was a huge critical success, earning widespread acclaim for the themes explored and the performances by the cast members.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Shudder, reads as follows:

"Six friends get together during lockdown for their weekly zoom call. It's Haley’s turn to organise an activity and instead of a quiz, she’s arranged for a Medium to conduct a séance. Bored and feeling mischievous, Jemma decides to have some fun and invents a story about a boy in her school who hanged himself. However, her prank gives license for a demonic presence to cross over, taking on the guise of the boy in Jemma’s made-up story. The friends begin noticing strange occurrences in their homes as the evil presence begins to make itself known, and they soon realise that they might not survive the night."

3) The Advent Calender

The Advent Calendar (Image via Shudder)

The Advent Calender is a French-Belgian horror thriller from the house of Shudder. Written and directed by Patrick Ridremont, the film was released in theaters exclusively in France and Germany in 2021 before being made available for streaming internationally.

The cast featured Eugénie Derouand, Honorine Magnier, and Clément Olovieri in pivotal roles, alongside Janis Abrikh, Cyril Garnier, Cladimir Perrin, and others in supporting roles. With an interesting prop at its center, the film offers a unique watch but has received criticism for its clumsy screenplay.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Shudder, reads as follows:

"Eva has been paraplegic for the past three years. When her birthday arrives, she receives a strange advent calendar as a gift. But instead of the traditional sweets, every day reveals something different; sometimes pleasant but often terrifying, and increasingly bloody. It’s going to be a very deadly Christmas this year."

4) Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko (Image via Pandora Cinema)

Donnie Darko is a sci-fi psychological thriller from the house of Pandora Cinema. Written and directed by Richard Kelly, the film was released in theaters in 2001 and was later picked up by Shudder for streaming.

The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, and others in pivotal roles. Although the film was a critical success, it did not do well at the box office in its initial run. However, with time, the film gathered a cult following and became a well-respected horror title.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes, after he narrowly escapes a bizarre accident."

5) One Cut of the Dead

One Cut of the Dead (Image via Asmik Ace)

One Cut of the Dead is a Japanese zombie horror comedy film from the house of Asmik Ace Entertainment. The film was directed by Shin'ichirô Ueda, with a screenplay written by Ryoichi Wada and Ueda. After originally premiering in 2017 in Japan, the film received international acclaim and was circulated internationally only in 2018.

The cast featured Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya, Manabu Hosoi, Hiroshi Ichihara, Mao, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a critical and commercial success and was soon taken up by Shudder for streaming in the US in 2019.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Shudder, reads as follows:

"While shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time."

6) The Invitation

The Invitation (Image via Drafthouse Films)

The Invitation is a horror mystery from the house of Drafthouse Films. The film is directed by Karyn Kusama, with a screenplay written by Ohil Hay and Matt Manfredi. The film premiered at the 2015 South by South Film Festival and arrived in theaters and on VOD services in 2016.

The films starred Logan Marshall-Green, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michiel Huisman, Tammy Blanchard, Lindsay Burdge, Michelle Krusiec, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis on Shudder reads as follows:

"Will and Eden were once a loving couple. After a tragedy took their son, Eden disappeared. Two years later, out of the blue, she returns with a new husband... and as a different person, eerily changed and eager to reunite with her ex and those she left behind. Over the course of a dinner party in the house that was once his, the haunted Will is gripped by mounting evidence that Eden and her new friends have a mysterious and terrifying agenda. But can we trust Will's hold on reality? Or will he be the unwitting catalyst of the doom he senses?"

7) Ring

Ring (Image via Toho)

Ring is a Japanese psychological-supernatural horror thriller from the house of Toho. Hideo Nakata directed the film with a screenplay written by Hiroshi Takahashi, which was in turn inspired by Koji Suzuki's 1991 novel of the same name.

The film starred Nanako Matsushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rikiya Ōtaka, Miki Nakatani, Yûko Takeuchi, and others in pivotal roles. The film was released in 1998 to widespread acclaim, both in Japan and at the international box office. Its success spawned a whole franchise as well as an American remake in 2002, The Ring.

The official synopsis for the film on Shudder reads as follows:

"A group of teenage friends are found dead, their bodies grotesquely contorted, their faces twisted in terror. Reiko, a journalist and the aunt of one of the victims, sets out to investigate the shocking phenomenon, and in the process uncovers a creepy urban legend about a supposedly cursed videotape, the contents of which causes anyone who views it to die within a week - unless they can persuade someone else to watch it, and, in so doing, pass on the curse..."

8) La Llorona

La Llorona (Image via Shudder)

La Llorona is a Guatemalan crime-horror drama from the house of Shudder. The film was directed by Jayro Bustamante with a screenplay that he wrote with Lisandro Sanchez.

The film starred María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic, Julio Diaz, María Telón, and others in pivotal roles. La Llorona premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where it received international critical acclaim. The film was released for streaming on Shudder in August 2020.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Shudder, reads as follows:

"Accused of the genocide of Mayan people, retired general Enrique is trapped in his home by massive protests. Abandoned by his staff, the indignant old man and his family must face the devastating truth of his actions and the growing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes. Acclaimed filmmaker Jayro Bustamante presents an urgent and frightening reimagining of the iconic Latin American fable."

9) Halloween

Halloween (Image via Compass International)

Halloween is a landmark independent slasher horror from the house of Aquarius Releasing. John Carpenter directed the film, worked on the screenplay alongside Debra Hill, and also worked on the original soundtrack. The film was released in 1978 as an independent venture but grossed an astounding $70 million, making it one of the most successful of its type.

The film starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Tony Moran, Nancy Kyes, and others in pivotal roles. The film was so successful that it spawned a 13-film franchise which just released its final film, Halloween Ends, in 2023. Halloween also became one of the most notable slasher movies of all time.

The official synopsis for the film on Shudder reads as follows:

"The year is 1963, the night: Halloween. Police are called to 43 Lampkin Ln. only to discover that 15 year old Judith Myers has been stabbed to death, by her 6 year-old brother, Michael. After being institutionalized for 15 years, Myers breaks out on the night before Halloween. No one knows, nor wants to find out, what will happen on October 31st 1978 besides Myers' psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis. He knows Michael is coming back to Haddonfield, but by the time the town realizes it, it'll be too late for many people."

10) From Black

From Black (Image via Shudder)

From Black is a horror film from the house of Shudder that was just released in 2023. The film is directed by Thomas Marchese in his feature directorial debut, with a screenplay written by Jessub Flower and Marchese himself. The film premiered at the 2023 Phoenix Film Festival before being made available on Shudder on April 28, 2023.

The film starred Anna Camp, John Ales, and Jennifer Lafleur in pivotal roles, alongside Travis Hammer, Ritchie Montgomery, Eduardo Campirano, and others in supporting roles. The film has received praise from critics and the audience for its unique storyline and the performances by the cast.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Shudder, reads as follows:

"A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?"

These are our top picks for films that you should definitely catch on Shudder. If you're looking for the best offerings on the streaming service, then you hopefully have a strong heart or are an ardent fan of the horror genre.

With one of the largest libraries of original and hosted content, Shudder is undoubtedly one of the best streaming services for horror lovers. So if you're looking for a spooky evening, then this is the perfect list to refer to.