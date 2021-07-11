Animal Crossing player recreates 'cursed video' scene from 'The Ring'

Animal Crossing encourages its users to put on their creative hats and come up with the most innovative island themes they can think of.

While a lot of people usually go for very colorful, cheerful themes, there's really nothing stopping you from adding a dark twist to this otherwise happy-go-lucky game.

Some players take full advantage of this fact and have fashioned their islands in a very dark, gothic manner. Honestly, they look pretty cool.

Gothic island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Pinterest)

One Animal Crossing player, however, took things one step further. They recreated the famous cursed video scene from the 2002 film, The Ring, and took to Reddit to share their creation.

Cursed video scene recreated by an Animal Crossing player

Honestly, who can forget the iconic 2001 horror film, The Ring? Little Samara and her tape were the stuff of nightmares for most people back in the day. It seems to be a trauma most people have not really overcome to date, as was evident from the comments section of the Reddit post.

Many members of the Reddit community, r/AnimalCrossing, came forward with their childhood anecdotes about the famous horror movie. One user, who had never seen the movie, shared their memory of it, speaking about how their siblings would make fun of them after the release of the movie due to her resemblance to the child, Samara.

Same even though I never watched it. I had very long hair growing up and my sisters used to tease me and call me Samara ☹️

A still from the 2001 movie, 'The Ring' (Image via Mental Floss)

Many users, like the ones below, spoke of how the movie scares them till date.

Real talk the scene in this movie where someone opens a closet and a dead body turns around and looks at them scarred me deeply as a kid (it was either this or The Grudge, don’t even wanna look it up)

It was the first horror film I properly saw when I was about 11 and still the most traumatising. I’m sure I’ve seen ones since that other people would say are scarier, but it’s always Samara I picture if I’m walking alone in the dark or whatever. One stayed in a place that had a well right outside my bedroom window and I barely slept.

Currently, the post by u/junk222 has upwards of 10.4k upvotes in one day, with over 179 comments expressing their appreciation for the design.

Animal Crossing users have time and again shown their incredible creative skills, but this one surely is one of the creepiest ones yet.

Edited by Ashish Yadav