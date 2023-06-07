The Boogeyman director Rob Savage is working on a film that “could be The Hills Have Eyes for the next generation”

The Boogeyman director Rob Savage has already commented on his upcoming projects, less than a week after his horror feature was released in cinemas. In an exclusive interview with DiscussingFilm, the filmmaker revealed that if his latest Stephen King adaptation does well, a follow-up is definitely on the cards, and something more too for all fans of the horror genre:

“I’m actually doing a movie that I’m really f*cking excited about which I think could be The Hills Have Eyes for the next generation. That’s an original movie that I’m working on with the same guys who did Barbarian actually, the same producers."

The British writer-director became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he released his computer-screen supernatural horror film Host on Shudder. The movie was shot and completed in over 12 weeks on the Zoom software on a mere budget of $100,000.

The movie became a horror sensation that proved Savage’s prowess as a director. He then went on to release his follow-up movie, Dashcam, which is another found footage horror filmed from the perspective of an iPhone and a dashcam inside the protagonist’s car. With his easy yet intense ways of drawing out fear, Savage was perfect to lead The Boogeyman for 20th Century Studios.

Acclaimed horror director Rob Savage dishes on The Boogeyman and his upcoming project with Sam Raimi

Based on Stephen King's 1973 short story of the same name, The Boogeyman follows the story of high-schooler Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, who are struggling to reconnect with their father after the sudden death of their mother leaves the family broken.

According to Savage, The Boogeyman sequel is in the cards if the first movie does well in the theaters. Talking about the potential for a sequel, the director commented:

And then we’ve also got really f—— great idea for a Boogeyman sequel that everyone’s really excited about. It’s not what you would expect from a big studio movie sequel, but it’s really terrifying. I’m really excited about it. So if this film doesn’t bomb, maybe that could be next! That’s on the horizon as well.”

Apart from the sequel and another movie which the director has described as "The Hills Have Eyes for the next generation," Savage has also commented on some of his upcoming projects, especially the one with Sam Raimi:

"Yeah, I’m really excited about the one with Sam. That one’s been a long journey, but we’re just getting it into a place where I think it’s about ready to go. I’ve actually got a couple of projects with Sam, there are a couple that haven’t been announced yet that are really exciting. I love working with him. There’s also an adaptation of a short I did called Salt, which is another kind of demonic horror that I’m really excited about and I think could be one of the ones that comes next."

Horror has become synonymous with the name of acclaimed director Rob Savage who has managed to thrill lovers of the horror genre with his latest features. So it is really exciting news that more features from him are in the works.

In brief, about The Boogeyman

The official synopsis for the latest Rob Savage movie reads as follows:

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave New poster for Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ starring Sophie Thatcher. New poster for Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ starring Sophie Thatcher. https://t.co/AHzbYjWJ34

The Boogeyman has been directed by Savage, from a screenplay adapted by Mark Heyman, based on the original drafts co-written by Akela Cooper, Scott Beck, and Bryan Woods. The movie stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, Vivien Lyra Blair, LisaGay Hamilton, and Madison Hu.

Catch the latest Stephen King adaptation from Savage, now in theaters.

