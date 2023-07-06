In the world of supernatural horror cinema, Bird Box is among the few films that have managed to keep viewers' eyes glued to the screen for its entire runtime. Bird Box successfully managed to capture audiences's attention worldwide after its release on Netflix in 2018. With its unique plot and nail-biting suspense, this dystopian horror thriller film, directed by Eric Heisserer, is based on the 2014 novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman.

Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock in what is arguably one of the best performances of her career. The film went on to become the most-watched film on Netflix 28 days after its release. Fans who enjoyed Bird Box and are looking for more films with a similar atmosphere of suspense, anxiety, and endurance, should give these five movies a try for the themes they share with Bird Box.

5 films like Bird Box that will keep you on the edge of your seat

1) A Quiet Place (2018)

In this thrilling movie written and directed by John Krasinski, quietness becomes a question of life and death. The movie follows the Abbott family as they travel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where every noise can be lethal in a world dominated by sound-sensitive aliens.

The clever use of quiet in A Quiet Place effectively heightens suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and begging for even a brief break. This movie is a must-watch for any fan of Bird Box because of its stimulating story and superb performances by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt.

The movie was a huge hit among critics and fans and received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe and Academy Award Nomination. Its massive success spawned a sequel, titled A Quiet Place Part II, which released in 2020, thereby turning it into a franchise, with subsequent upcoming movies (A Quiet Place: Day One and A Quiet Place Part III) scheduled for release in the near future.

2) Don't Breathe (2016)

Watching Don't Breathe is like embarking on an insatiable thrilling adventure. In this horror-thriller film directed by Fede Alvarez, a gang of delinquents, who break into houses and steal valuables, sneak into a blind man's home in search of an easy score.

They quickly learn, however, that the blind man is not nearly as helpless as he initially appears to be. What transpires next is a game of cat and mouse with unexpected turns and stressful instances.

Quite similar to Bird Box, Don't Breathe provides a terrifying examination of the instincts of survival and the lengths one will go to defend what they value. The movie was widely praised for it's masterful direction, incredible performances, and heart-pounding sequences. A sequel titled Don't Breathe 2 was released in 2021, but garnered mixed reviews from critics.

3) It Comes At Night (2017)

It Comes At Night offers a menacing portrait of life in a world affected by a strange disease by plunging into the darkest recesses of distrust and human behavior. The movie, which was directed by Trey Edward Shults, follows a family as they attempt to defend themselves against an unidentified menace while navigating the perilous conditions of a secluded property.

It Comes At Night explores the psychological effects of terror and the lengths people will go to protect their loved ones when trust breaks down and conflicts arise. The movie features a brilliant performance by renowned actor Joel Edgerton and received positive reviews from critics.

4) The Mist (2007)

The Mist, which is based on the 1980 novella of the same name by Stephen King, transports audiences on a suspenseful voyage into uncharted territory. The Frank Darabont-directed movie is about a little hamlet that is shrouded in a supernatural mist that hides unspeakable atrocities.

Tensions grow as a group of local residents seek safety in a store, and their sense of humanity is tested to the limit. The Mist is a captivating inclusion in this list of films that reminds of Bird Box for its combination of atmospheric tension with profound concepts.

5) Hush (2016)

Even though this film belongs to the slasher sub genre of horror movies, which is quite different to that of Bird Box, Hush is an excellent choice for people looking for a tense cinematic experience. This home-invasion thriller directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Kate Seigel is a masterclass in creating tension and illustrates how the human spirit can persevere in the face of insurmountable challenges.

The story follows a deaf and mute writer, who finds herself the target of a disguised attacker in her isolated home. She must use her intelligence and cleverness to outwit her unrelenting attacker because she has limited sensory perception. Hush received positive reviews from critics and viewers and was also remade twice in Indian cinema.

These five movies dive into themes of paranoia, trust, and relentlessness of humanity's will to survive, much like Bird Box. They are great movies to watch if Bird Box earned your applause. Your craving for excitement and endurance will certainly be satisfied if Bird Box leaves you hungry for more pulse-pounding thrillers.

