5 movies to watch ahead of Juneteenth in honor of the federal holiday

As Juneteenth draws near, it is crucial to observe this vital turning point in American history by partaking in the arts that foster an appreciation for and celebration of black culture. One of the best ways to celebrate Juneteenth is to watch films that emphasize the African American community's hardships, achievements, and tenacity.

But before you embark on the journey of exploring African-American culture through movies, it is also important to learn why Juneteenth is an extremely significant day. Juneteenth is a mix of words, as the holiday falls on June 19, but it is also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Second Independence Day.

Juneteenth began when the slaves of Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free in 1865, three years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863. As this proclamation couldn't be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1965, many slaves were unaware and uninformed by their white masters that they were now free.

On June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his forces landed in the Gulf Coast city. They brought news that the war was over and that the slaves were now free.

Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labour.”

The free people of Galveston began celebrating Juneteenth the next year, and since then, celebrations of this holiday have spread around the world. People celebrate this occasion by attending concerts, parades, and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation.

5 inspiring movies to watch on the occasion of Juneteenth to honor and appreciate African-American culture

1) Loving (2016)

The touching true story Loving, from director Jeff Nichols, is set in 1950s Virginia. The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple whose union defied the era's racial segregation laws, is the primary theme of the movie.

The movie depicts the couple's fight for their right to love and be together through the compelling performances of Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, which eventually led to a historic Supreme Court decision that overturned laws that forbade interracial marriage. Loving promotes justice for all people, regardless of race or nationality, and serves as a reminder of the strength of love to overcome hardship, which makes it a perfect movie to watch on Juneteenth.

Loving did extremely well amongst critics and was labeled as one of the best films of 2016 by multiple media publications. The movie was nominated for numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor for Joel Edgerton and the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Ruth Negga.

2) Miss Juneteenth (2020)

The central character of Miss Juneteenth, a touching and motivational movie directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, is Turquoise Jones, a former beauty queen who works to prepare her daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant. The film, which is set in a predominately black neighborhood in Texas, portrays the complexity of mother-daughter relationships, multigenerational dreams, and the cultural importance of the Juneteenth celebration in an enchanting manner.

Turquoise, played by Nicole Beharie, delivers a strong performance that serves as a compelling reminder of the value of ambition, community, and the resilience needed to conquer challenges. She received a Gotham Award for best actress for her role in the movie.

3) Selma (2014)

Ava DuVernay's historical drama Selma takes audiences back to 1965, during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement. The movie follows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he leads the well-known Selma to Montgomery marches in his fight for equal voting rights.

Powerful and fascinating, David Oyelowo's portrayal of Dr. King captures the spirit of his influence and unrelenting dedication to nonviolent protest. In addition to honoring the valiant people who battled for justice, Selma also emphasizes the strength of solidarity, resiliency, and nonviolent advocacy in the face of persecution.

Selma was a superhit movie and received numerous accolades, including nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Score at the 87th Academy Awards. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

4) The Help (2011)

Based on the novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett, The Help is an eye-opening movie that explores the issues of racism and prejudice that were pervasive in Mississippi in the 1960s.

The film was directed by Tate Taylor, and it centers on an ambitious journalist named Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan (Emma Stone) who decides to write a book about the hardships of African Americans who serve as maids for white homes. The story focuses on her touching relationship with two maids, Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer).

The powerful performances by Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Stone highlight the complexity of racial relationships and the bravery needed to question social norms. The Help was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Viola Davis, and Best Supporting Actress for Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer. Spencer went on to win the award for her incredible performance in the film.

5) The Hate U Give (2018)

The riveting movie The Hate U Give, which is based on the popular book of the same name written by Angie Thomas, addresses the pervasive problems of racial injustice and police brutality. The film was directed by George Tillman Jr., and the screenplay was written by Audrey Wells, who met her demise a day before the film was released.

The movie centers on the story of Starr Carter, a young black girl who sees her unarmed buddy being fatally shot by a police officer. The portrayal of Starr by Amandla Stenberg is heartfelt and genuine to the character, showing the internal struggle and fortitude needed to raise her voice and pursue justice. The Hate U Give urges audiences to consider their own prejudices, stand up for marginalized groups, and take part in the fight for equal treatment and social justice.

These five films offer an opportunity for introspection, knowledge, and sensitivity as we celebrate Juneteenth. Each movie helps viewers gain an increased awareness of what it means to be African American by highlighting the challenges, victories, and never-ending fight for equality. We may commemorate Juneteenth, appreciate African-American culture, and reaffirm our support for establishing a society that is more fair and equitable by watching these films.

Poll : 0 votes