Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

Bird Box Barcelona is a highly intriguing post-apocalyptic horror-thriller movie, that will make its debut on Netflix on July 14, 2023. The film is a spin-off to 2018's Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock. However, the upcoming movie will not be a direct sequel to the original film but an extension of the original. The series of events in the new movie will take place in a parallel timeline to Bird Box.

David Pastor and Álex Pastor have acted as both directors and screenplay writers for the upcoming movie. Taking place in Barcelona, Bird Box Barcelona will chronicle the riveting story of a father named Sebastián and his daughter named Anna trying to battle it out against the dystopian world that has been taken over by an unknown and evil phenomenon.

Ever since the official teaser trailer for the new movie was launched by Netflix, the audience has been eager to witness how the entire story will unfold, especially after the success of the original film.

Bird Box Barcelona to follow father-daughter duo Sebastián and Anna in post-apocalyptic Spain

As mentioned earlier, the brand-new spin-off movie will arrive on July 14, 2023, on Netflix. The movie has been produced by the producers of the original movie, including Dylan Clark, Josh Malerman, Adrián Guerra, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, and Ryan Lewis. Daniel Aranyó has served as the cinematographer for the movie, while Zeltia Montes has given music to the film.

The official synopsis for Bird Box Barcelona, given by the streaming platform, reads:

"After a mysterious force decimates the global population by causing all who see it to take their own lives, Sebastián and his daughter, Anna, navigate the desolate streets of Barcelona. As they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat looms that’s even more sinister than the unseen creatures."

The official synopsis and trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie provide the audience with thrilling hints and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the film and by the looks of it, it is pretty evident that viewers are in for an ominous and chilling journey.

In the new movie, viewers will see Sebastián and Anna, a father-daughter duo trying their hardest to avoid opening their eyes. They will attempt to hide their eyes from broad daylight in order to keep themselves safe from the powerful and sinister entity that has been preying on people with naked eyes in post-apocalyptic Spain.

The father-daughter pair will also be seen joining a group of strangers who are blindfolded. However, this will bring about an imminent threat that will further jeopardize their safety and chances of survival. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a thrilling ride.

Bird Box Barcelona cast

A still from Bird Box Barcelona (Image Via IMDb)

The main cast members for the upcoming Netflix movie include:

Naila Schuberth as Sophia

Mario Casas as Sebastián

Georgina Campbell

Patrick Criado

Celia Freijeiro

Diego Calva

Leonardo Sbaraglia

Alejandra Howard

Michelle Jenner

Gonzalo de Castro

Lola Dueñas

Don't forget to watch Bird Box Barcelona, which will air on July 14, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes