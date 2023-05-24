Mother's Day (2023)review: Is the Polish Netflix film worth a watch?

In Netflix's pantheon of action-packed thrillers, Mother's Day (2023) offers a distinct departure from the norm. It's not just an adrenaline-fueled spectacle. It's also a poignant exploration of maternal love.

Released on May 24, 2023, the Polish film, directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, juxtaposes the serenity of motherhood with the chaos of a rescue mission. This makes it an intriguing addition to Netflix's action roster. The official synopsis for Mother's Day, released by Netflix, reads:

"When the son she's never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way."

The film's protagonist, Nina Nowak, portrayed by Agnieszka Grochowska, is a retired NATO Special Operations agent. Her otherwise solitary life takes an unexpected turn when her son's life hangs in the balance. Nina's "Mother's Day" transforms from a day of fond remembrance to a pulse-pounding rescue mission.

A review of Mother's Day (2023): An action-packed yet inconsistent journey

A mother's perilous pursuit stirs intrigue despite uneven storytelling

Mother's Day (2023) is an action film featuring Nina Nowak, an ex-NATO agent believed to be dead. When her son Max is kidnapped on his 17th birthday, which coincides with Mother's Day, Nina confronts her past to save him. Entwined in a revenge plot by Dusan Dragan, whose father she killed, and a money-laundering scheme, Nina strives to navigate this perilous journey to get her son back.

The film promises an intriguing blend of action and emotional turmoil, but its execution leaves much to be desired. While the plot carries an inherent suspense, it is obscured by an unnecessarily complicated narrative and prolonged scenes that lack cohesion. The non-action sequences struggle to maintain momentum, resulting in a film that is more monotonous than gripping.

Agnieszka Grochowska's performance as Nina stands out, offering moments of intensity and engagement. However, her compelling portrayal can't compensate for the weak writing, and the film's potential remains unfulfilled. Despite its thrilling action sequences, the movie falls short of being a compelling action thriller due to its inconsistent pacing and narrative shortcomings.

Dazzling action sequences bring sparkle to a somewhat dim plot

The action sequences in the action-filled movie are lauded for their energy and excitement. They include inventive fight scenes involving everyday objects, such as beer cans and kitchen utensils, which add a playful element to an otherwise serious plot.

Nina's determination to save Max pushes her to demonstrate her lethal skills, leading to high-stakes confrontations with her adversaries, including a decisive battle against a character named Volto.

Lead star's powerful performance outshines narrative shortcomings

Pramit @pramitheus

also, agnieszka grochowska IS SO GOOD! i mean i was a little confused regarding how seriously i'm supposed to take everything in #dzienmatki . but then the movie threw this whole action sequence at me, and i was like, "ok, i get it."also, agnieszka grochowska IS SO GOOD! i mean i was a little confused regarding how seriously i'm supposed to take everything in #dzienmatki. but then the movie threw this whole action sequence at me, and i was like, "ok, i get it."also, agnieszka grochowska IS SO GOOD! https://t.co/1SKOqpr3tv

Agnieszka Grochowska stars as ex-NATO agent Nina Nowak in the film, who comes out of hiding to rescue her kidnapped son, Max, from a vengeful enemy, Dusan Dragan. Grochowska's performance received mixed reviews. She was praised for her spirited action sequences but criticized for being unable to prevent the film's creeping boredom.

Notably, she participated in well-choreographed fight scenes. Despite criticisms of a thin plot, the film concludes positively with Grochowska's character successfully rescuing her son, showcasing her fierce determination.

Mother's Day (2023) is an engaging action film distinguished by Agnieszka Grochowska's portrayal of Nina, a mother and former special agent. Her convincing performance lends emotional depth to the narrative, drawing audiences into Nina's mission to rescue her son.

Despite some narrative inconsistency, the movie compellingly portrays maternal love through action, giving a fresh take on the action-hero archetype. Mother's Day (2023) is available for viewing on Netflix.

