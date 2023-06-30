While New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has grabbed headlines after throwing a perfect game, popular author Stephen King shared his take on the historic feat on social media. King believes that German's achievement carries less weight because it was done against the struggling Oakland Athletics. The author posted on Twitter that the historic feat should go down in the record books with an asterisk since it happened against the A's.

King is an American writer, commonly known as the "King of Horror." The fiction writer is best known for his horror and supernatural fictional works like The Shining, The Stand and Pet Cemetary. Another well-known fact about the author is that he is an avid MLB fan and a Boston Red Sox supporter.

The team from Oakland has been struggling on the field all year long and has easily been the worst team in the country. Thus, King believes it carries less weight than if it was done against a different team.

"Domingo German’s perfect game should go in the record books with an asterisk. Because it was against Oakland," wrote King.

Stephen King is well known for incorporating pieces of the MLB in his novels

Author Stephen King is well known for his love of the MLB and the Boston Red Sox in particular. As a Boston fan, it is no surprise to see him deflate an achievement by a New York Yankees player.

Yet, his love of the game is very much prominent in his works. He wrote a novella in 2010 called Blockade Billy, which is about a fictional baseball catcher playing in the 1950s. Besides that, there are several aspects in other novels of his where baseball is a big part of the story.

