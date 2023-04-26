What is Shudder's From Black all about? Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Shudder's new horror movie, From Black, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 28, 2023. The film tells the story of a young recovering drug addict plagued by guilt after her son went missing.

However, she's offered a chance to confront the truth at a huge price and is forced to make a brutal decision. The movie features Anna Camp in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying pivotal supporting characters. It is directed by Thomas Marchese, who's written the script along with Jessub Flower.

Shudder's From Black trailer tells the haunting story of a mother seeking redemption

Shudder released the official trailer for From Black on March 14, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous horrifying events set to unfold in the new film. The trailer begins with a haunting scene that shows various police officers arriving at what looks like a crime scene.

The trailer then depicts several frightening moments from the film without giving away any spoilers. Fans of violent thrillers like Saw and Identity might enjoy this film as they seem to share tonal and thematic similarities.

Overall, the trailer maintains a terrifying tone throughout, incorporating elements of thriller and horror. Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a gripping tale of redemption, love, and family, among many more.

In brief, about From Black cast

From Black features noted actress Anna Camp in the lead role as Cora. Cora is a recovering drug addict struggling to deal with her guilt following the mysterious disappearance of her son.

When she's offered a chance to discover the truth, she's forced to pay a heavy price that could potentially alter the course of her life. It is Cora's journey that forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored.

Anna Camp looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly embodying the madness, hysteria, sadness, and paranoia that consumes her character's existence with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the movie.

Apart from the upcoming horror flick, Camp is best known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Perfect Harmony, A Creepshow Holiday Special, Murder at Yellowstone City, and Jerry & Marge Go Large, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast members include numerous other noted actors like Travis Hammer as Wyatt, John Ales as Abel, Jennifer Lafleur as Bray, Ritchie Montgomery as the kidnapper, and Eduardo Campirano as Noah, among many more. Director Thomas Marchese's credits include You Die First, Seance-ing, and Burying Amber, to name a few.

Don't miss From Black on Shudder on Friday, April 28, 2023.

