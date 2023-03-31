The Unheard on Shudder: Release date, plot, cast, and more details explored

Shudder's new psychological thriller film, The Unheard, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, March 31, 2023. The film focuses on a young woman who undergoes a complicated, experimental procedure to restore her hearing. However, things take a shocking turn after she begins to experience auditory hallucinations.

The film features Lachlan Watson in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying supporting characters. The movie is helmed by noted director Jeffrey A. Brown and written by Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen.

Shudder's The Unheard trailer promises a powerful character study of a troubled woman

Shudder dropped the official trailer for The Unheard on March 6, 2023, and it offers a peek into the life of protagonist Chloe Grayden, who's suffering from hearing loss. She undergoes a bizarre experiment that leads to her having auditory hallucinations about her mother's disappearance.

The trailer briefly depicts how her life changes post the experiment as she struggles with hallucinations. It depicts several terrifying moments but does not give away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''After undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, 20-year-old Chloe Grayden (Lachlan Watson, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a frightening character-driven psychological horror film that delves deep into the mind of a woman who's troubled by her mother's disappearance. It explores a number of intriguing themes like memory, death, and the dark side of humanity, among other things.

Early reviews for the film have largely been positive, with praise mostly directed towards the movie's atmosphere, frightening tone, and performances by the actors, among other things.

A quick look at The Unheard cast

The Unheard stars Lachlan Watson in the lead role as Chloe Grayden. Chloe is deeply troubled by auditory hallucinations, which changes her life forever.

She is the protagonist of the film and it is her journey that forms the core of the movie. It'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the film. Watson looks in terrific form in the film's trailer as she perfectly captures the paranoia, angst, and fear that consumes her character's existence. Viewers can expect her to deliver an immensely powerful performance in the film.

Apart from The Unheard, Watson is widely known for her appearances in numerous other popular and critically acclaimed films and TV shows like Chucky, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Ultimate Life, to name a few.

Starring alongside Watson in another pivotal role is actor Nick Sandow, who portrays the character of Hank in the film. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play an important role in the story.

Other key cast members include actors like Brendan Meyer, Boyana Balta, Michelle Violette, Shunori Ramanathan, Michele Hicks, and many more.

Don't forget to watch The Unheard on Shudder on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes