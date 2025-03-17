5 food items to celebrate butterbeer season with

The ButterBeer season is here in all its glory, and from March 1 to May 31, which is the duration of the season, Potterheads have the perfect opportunity to dive into everything themed on butterbeer.

Ad

Butterbeer, is a supposedly delicious, possibly alcoholic beverage in the wizarding world that was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. It has ever since become a fan favorite, and is now available in various forms.

Butterbeer season launches

As the most awaited season for the Harry Potter fans is here, fans have even more to look forward to, and make this time of the year extra special.

Ad

Thus, for fans who can't make it to the Universal Studios or the Wizarding World, here are the magical Butterbeer launches to enjoy at home.

1) Goldfish Butterbeer-Flavored Grahams

Ad

Price: $3.99

Size: 6.6 oz

Goldfish fans are in for a little treat with this special edition of Goldfish crackers. These butterbeer-flavored graham crackers are shaped like the magical symbols from the wizarding world. The buttery texture of graham crackers along with the sweet butterscotch flavor makes for a balanced combination.

2) Pocky Butterbeer Flavor

Pocky offers a vast flavor range (Image via Getty)

Price: $4.50

Ad

Size: 10-stick pack

Pocky, the iconic Japanese biscuit sticks, offered fans a transformation (transfiguration, maybe?) for the Butterbeer season. This limited time offering blends the butterbeer flavor with the classic pocky sticks. The exciting mix of butterscotch and shortbread might be a treat for individuals who like savory and sweet snacks.

3) Miniature Butterbeer Glass Mugs by Running Press

Miniature glasses to pour in butterbeer for the season (Image via Getty)

Price: $14.99

Ad

Size: 3.5 inches tall

Running Press has released miniature butterbeer glass mugs that can be a whimsical decor piece. 3.5 inches tall, these glasses are just the right size for a butterbeer shot. These mugs come with a detailed guidebook on the history of butterbeer along with a coaster to complete the set.

4) Hershey’s Butterbeer Kisses

The butterbeer flavored Hershey's kisses (Image via Getty)

Price: $5.99

Ad

Size: 8 oz bag

Hershey's kisses are here with a butterbeerflavored version. The classic chocolate offering has been infused with butterscotch, vanilla, and shortbread flavors to create the rich butterbeer flavor.

5) SkinnyPop Butterbeer-Flavored Kettle Corn

The butterbeer flavored popcorn (Image via Getty)

Price: $4.99

Ad

Size: 5 oz bag

The sweet-and-salty snack lovers might not want to miss out on the butterbeer flavored kettle corn. The limited edition launch combines the light and airy kettle corn along with the sugary butterscotch butterbeer. The blend of sweet and salty makes these a brilliant snack while binge-watching the Harry Potter films.

The Butterbeer truck: a magical treat by Universal Parks

Universal Parks will be treating the potterheads by arranging a butterbeer truck in collaboration with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This promotion is designed to bring the charm of the Wizarding world to fans across the U.S.

Ad

The truck will be touring across the states, offering free butterbeer and surprise giveaways. Individuals can keep an eye on the Universal Studios and Harry Potter pages on social media to spot its locations.

Wrap-up

With so many exciting flavor treats to explore, the butterbeer season this year is bigger and better. From sweet goodies to savory snacks, each item can surely add an extra touch of magic this spring.

Stock up on these delicious treats before March 31, and enjoy the butterbeer season to its fullest!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback