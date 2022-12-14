5 football boots you can gift this Christmas for under $200

Sneakerheads have a wide selection of football boots and other sneakers to choose from during Christmas, especially with gifts and celebratory shopping being a part of the holiday season. However, with the ongoing FIFA World Cup, football boots in particular are enjoying their time under the spotlight, and might be seen dominating Christmas shopping lists this year.

Some of these stellar boots can be copped by football enthusiasts this Christmas for under $200. Here, we have curated a list of the top five football boots under $200 that would make for perfect Christmas gifts this season.

The NIKE JR. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy CR7 and Four Other Football boots to buy this Christmas

1) Adidas Copa Mundial

Bryan Byrne @SoccerCleats101 A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?



adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: bit.ly/3ViQ4Cn ⭐️A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: bit.ly/3ViQ4Cn https://t.co/7FJMNDfLHm

Before the prestigious tournament in Qatar, the three stripes label released several pairs, including the new Copa Mundial.1, which was launched in November 2022.

The Copa Mundial.1 boots arrived in their first-ever colourway in the "Cloud White / Gold Metallic " colour combination, known as the "Class Legacy" edition.

The iconic Copa Mundial served as an inspiration for the football boots, which have the brand's distinctive forefoot stitching. In addition, the upper of the football boots are made of cow leather, and the shoes have laces for closure.

The sneakers retail for $180 and are available at the official Adidas site and other stores.

2) Adidas Copa Gloro 19.2

The 2019 Copa Gloro series' first takedown model is the Adidas Copa Gloro19.2 Firm Ground. This heritage soccer cleat combines classic and contemporary design elements to improve the player's performance on the field.

Soccer cleats like the Adidas Copa Gloro 19.2 Firm Ground are not only relaxed, but they also turn heads. This shoe also benefits from the dotted lines underneath the fold-over tongue. However, both the soleplate and the upper are made of thicker leather.

The sneaker retails for $150 and is available at select retail stores.

3) Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FG

A TO Z Online Store @Aleena_Bano1 clnk.in/svQG

Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

£259.95

For use on slightly wet, short-grass pitches

Cushioned insole

Colour Shown: White/Concord/Medium Blue/Metallic Copper Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FGFirm-Ground Football Boot£259.95For use on slightly wet, short-grass pitchesCushioned insoleColour Shown: White/Concord/Medium Blue/Metallic Copper clnk.in/svQGNike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FGFirm-Ground Football Boot£259.95For use on slightly wet, short-grass pitchesCushioned insoleColour Shown: White/Concord/Medium Blue/Metallic Copper https://t.co/miusKDqoxV

On October 31, 2022, the Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite cleats from the Swoosh brand went on sale. It was Cristiano Ronaldo's signature soccer boot for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Azulejo tiles-inspired design is a nod to Portuguese art and culture. The Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 has a Zoom Air unit specially made to help players accelerate during game-changing situations.

These football boots are available at the Nike official site for $170.

4) Adidas Predator Edge

The comfort and mobility of a football player were considered when designing the Predator Edge+ firm ground boots. The sneaker design provides strength, control, and improved performance. These laceless football boots feature a Zone Skin upper with distinct ribbed segments for various types of ball contact during the actual game on the field.

More weight is added to strikes due to a weighted power facet in the forefoot. Additionally, the Adidas PRIMEKNIT collar, which is adjustable, secures the feet.

The Predator Edge boots from Three Stripes retailed for $200 at select retailers and on the brand's official website in January 2022.

5) Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro FG 'Lucent Pack'

Nikes of Lasso @NikesofLasso



Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro FG - Phantom / Yellow Strike / Sunset Glow



Ted#9 #believe My bf coached his Under 18's (Aussie Rules) Football team to a Premiership on the weekend. After the game, the boys gave him these signed boots to say thank you🥹Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro FG - Phantom / Yellow Strike / Sunset GlowTed#9 #NIKEFOOTBALL My bf coached his Under 18's (Aussie Rules) Football team to a Premiership on the weekend. After the game, the boys gave him these signed boots to say thank you🥹🏆Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro FG - Phantom / Yellow Strike / Sunset GlowTed#9 #NIKEFOOTBALL #believe https://t.co/Aj9fh9o43T

The Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro FG is one of the lightest Tiempos to date and allows the player to attack with a low-profile design, reimagined specifically for attackers.

Raised textures on the upper are supported by soft foam pods for accurate ball control, passing, and shooting. The studs on the bottom offer momentum for quick cuts and abrupt stops.

The sneakers were released in July 2022 and retailed for $130 at the Nike official site.

These top five football boots under $200 will make for the best Christmas gift this year.

Poll : 0 votes