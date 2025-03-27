5 iconic McDonald’s restaurants around the world to visit 

McDonald's is one of the most recognized fast food chains across the globe, with over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries. While most of their locations follow a standard format yet there are specific locations that have unique and distinct designs.

Whether it’s a McDonald’s inside a colonial mansion or one overlooking ancient buildings, here are five of its most iconic locations worldwide, each with its own story and appeal.

Remarkable McDonald's locations around the Globe

1) McDonald’s in Taupo, New Zealand – The Airplane

The Airplane restaurant in Taupo, New Zealand (Image via Getty)

Located in the town of Taupo, New Zealand, this McDonald's location was opened in 1990, and it features a decommissioned DC-3 aircraft as part of the restaurant. The customers get to dine inside the airplane, which is painted in its iconic color scheme.

The aviation-themed restaurant has become a major tourist attraction in the city and is even recognized as one of their coolest locations globally.

2) McDonald’s in Roswell, New Mexico – The UFO

Mexico is often associated with UFO sightings and theories, inspiring the theme of this McDonald's.

Opened in 2005, the establishment features a UFO-like structure that displays silver walls, neon lights, and futuristic building style. Inside the restaurant, the theme aligns with alien-inspired design elements, space artwork, and a playful ambience.

3) McDonald’s in Porto, Portugal

The Imperial McDonald's in Portugal (Image via Getty)

Known as the Imperial McDonald's in Porto, Portugal, this location was opened in 1995. The restaurant is housed inside a 1930s Café Imperial, retaining its historic charm.

The stained glass, chandeliers, and elegant architecture have made this fast-food location a popular attraction for both tourists and locals.

4) McDonald’s in Freeport, Maine

The colonial location in Maine (Image via Getty)

Freeport, Maine, is a town known for its colonial-style architecture, and its McDonald’s is no different. Located inside a preserved 19th-century mansion, this restaurant opened in December 1984, has ditched the typical bright and bold designs.

The fast-food chain had to adhere to strict historical preservation guidelines and maintain the white colonial exterior, wooden shutters, and a cozy, homely atmosphere inside.

5) McDonald’s in Budapest, Hungary

This restaurant in Budapest, Hungary, was opened in 1990. Housed in a former railway station, this location has high ceilings, grand chandeliers, and gold detailing, making it feel more like a luxury restaurant than a fast-food joint.

The fast food restaurant preserved the historic features of the former train station café, making this one of McDonald's most eye-catching locations.

Whether it’s eating inside an airplane in New Zealand, stepping into a UFO in Mexico, or dining in an Art Deco masterpiece in Portugal, these McDonald’s outlets are more than just a place to grab a burger.

Each of these five locations represents something special about its history, architecture, or local culture while still offering the familiar taste of fast food, making them must-visit destinations for travelers and food enthusiasts.

