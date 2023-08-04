5 interesting facts about the Gran Turismo movie

Video game fans are understandably excited about the upcoming release of the Gran Turismo movie. After all, it is based on the world-famous Gran Turismo game series on PlayStation, which is loved by players around the globe. The movie stars Archie Madekwe in the lead role, and he is joined by talented actors such as David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and Darren Barnet, among others.

Given that the Gran Turismo game is so popular worldwide, viewers will have a lot of expectations from this movie, which will be released in the United States on August 25, 2023.

From the trailer, it is evident that the movie will have plenty of exciting high-speed car races, which have always been the biggest draw of the Gran Turismo game. Given its experienced cast and crew, fans and video gamers will be hoping that they can deliver compelling performances that stay true to the inspiration.

5 cool facts about the Gran Turismo movie that will help raise your anticipation

1) Visionary filmmaker Neill Blomkamp at the helm of Gran Turismo movie

Neill Blomkamp first made a mark with his directorial debut, District 9. Not only did the film gain financial success, but it also garnered critical acclaim and earned Blomkamp an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

He is especially known for his documentary style, hand-held visuals, use of photo-realistic effects, and more. The talented filmmaker has had great success with science fiction action movies, and fans will be hoping that he can use his unique brand of filmmaking to bring forth the rush and fast-paced vibrancy that are usually associated with the Gran Turismo franchise.

2) Based on the story of a real racecar driver

The Gran Turismo movie is based on Jann Mardenborough. Mardenborough loved playing racing games as a young teenager. He joined the online trials for GT Academy to see if he could turn his dreams of becoming a real racecar driver into reality. Of course, he was competing with 90,000 other hopefuls, but that didn't deter the young talent.

It was a real dream come true when Mardenborough became the third winner of the GT Academy competition in 2011. He also made history by being the youngest winner. And after that, there was no turning back. He has competed in different world-famous races and competitions, such as the Formula 3 European Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and more.

Actor Archie Madekwe will be playing Jann Mardenborough in the Gran Turismo movie.

3) Ginger Spice is part of the cast

Fans of the Spice Girls will be happy to see Ginger Spice in the Gran Tursimo movie. Ginger Spice or Geri Halliwell, first rose to fame when the Spice Girls became popular globally. After the girl group disbanded, she went solo and did quite well with multiple hits. Over the years, she has also dabbled in writing and acting.

In the Gran Turismo movie, she will play the role of Jann's mother, Lesley Mardenborough. It will be interesting for fans to see how she portrays the character and what role she plays in Mardenborough's incredible story.

4) The Gran Turismo movie was in the works since 2013

It has been a long time coming for the Gran Turismo movie. Back in 2013, there were reports of a movie based on Gran Turismo video games being developed with Michael De Luca and Dana Brunetti as producers. Alex Tse was penning the script, and it was to be directed by Joseph Kosinski. Having directed well-known movies such as Tron: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick, and more, Kosinski was definitely a good choice. However, the plans fell through in 2018.

Finally, in 2022, the development of the Gran Turismo movie started back up. This time, Blomkamp joined the team as director. It was rather good news for fans who felt that he would be able to do justice to the newly penned screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

5) The movie premiered at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

The Gran Turismo movie premiered at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023. Also commonly known as Spa among racers, it is a 7.004 km motor-racing circuit located in Belgium. The circuit hosts different races and championships, including the Grand Prix.

It is definitely fascinating that the movie that is dedicated to racing had its premiere during the Belgium Grand Prix 2023, in the presence of some of the most famous racecar drivers in the world.

Irrespective of whether you are a fan of the video games, movie lovers who enjoy high-speed races and adrenaline-pumping action scenes will surely enjoy the new Gran Turismo movie.