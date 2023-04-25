5 Len Goodman quotes that will never get old

Len Goodman, the legendary ballroom dancer, and entertainer, recently passed away at the age of 78 on April 22, 2023, just three days before his 79th birthday.

The English professional ballroom dancer was suffering from bone cancer at the time of his death. However, this was not Goodman's first encounter with the lethal disease. In 2009, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was surgically treated in London. Again in 2020, he got treated for facial melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Len Goodman at the Strictly Christmas Special 2016 (Image via BBC)

Despite being riddled with complications for longer than a decade, Goodman continued working in the industry until the very end. He finally retired in 2022 to spend more time with his family. According to his agent Jackie Gill, he died peacefully at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by loved ones.

Goodman was involved in the dance industry for over 50 years, and during that time he won numerous championships and awards as a professional dancer and instructor. He also choreographed a number of TV shows and movies, including Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and Dance with Me.

Len Goodman with Queen Camilla during a charity event in 2019 (Image via Getty)

Len Goodman was also a prominent judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK and its American counterpart, Dancing with the Stars, helping to shape the dance styles of a generation and inspiring countless people to take up ballroom dancing.

Goodman's extensive knowledge and passion for dance, as well as his charismatic personality and signature catchphrases, have made him a beloved figure in the dance world and a true legend in his field. His unique and often humorous remarks have become a hallmark of his judging style, and a fan favorite among audiences around the world.

In this article, we recount some of his most memorable catchphrases and quotes that will stay on in the hearts of his fans and followers, and take his legacy forward.

Len Goodman's iconic catchphrases that will live on even after his demise

1) It's a ten from Len

Len Goodman with a rare 10 (Image via ABC)

"It's a ten from Len" is one of Len Goodman's most famous catchphrases, which he used when he wanted to give a dance performance a very rare perfect score of 10. Goodman would hold up his scorecard with a 10 on it and then say, "It's a ten from Len!" in his distinctive accent. Goodman himself never expected the catchphrase to become such a big part of his persona.

Craig Revel Horwood @CraigRevHorwood I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len

The catchphrase has become a symbol of excellence in the world of ballroom dancing, and a testament to Len Goodman's talent and expertise as a judge. His passion for dance and his ability to recognize exceptional performances have made him a beloved figure among fans of the art form, and his catchphrase is just one of the many things that make him such a memorable and iconic judge.

2) Pickle my walnuts

Goodman was awarded with a jar of pickled walnuts by the crew of Strictly Come Dancing (Image via BBC)

Another one of Goodman's most popular catchphrases was definitely "pickle my walnuts". The line made everyone on the panel as well as the contestants crack up and gave us a great example of Goodman's sense of humor and ability to make others feel at ease.

3) You floated across that floor like butter on a crumpet.

Len Goodman with the panel of judges at the 2019 Dancing with the Stars finale (Image via ABC)

Other than his amusing one-liners, Goodman was also known for his creative analogies. During his time on Dancing With the Stars, he once brought up quite an exquisite example and compared a performance with butter on a crumpet.

Undoubtedly one of the most British things said on the show, it paints a definitive picture of his colorful and evocative language in providing feedback to dancers, using a simile to convey a sense of smoothness, grace, and elegance in a dance performance.

4) I'm giving you a sitting down standing ovation.

Len Goodman on the panel of Strictly Come Dancing (Image via BBC)

The platform of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars undoubtedly saw a number of great performances over the years. Not so often though, came a performance that really got Len Goodman excited.

To truly express his pleasure and give compliments to the performance, Goodman even said that he was giving the contestants "a sitting down standing ovation" if there's anything like that. It just goes to show his quick wit and mastery of wordplay.

5) You don't win '#DWTS' in the ballroom, you win it in rehearsals. The more you sweat, the better you get!

Len Goodman @GrumpyLGoodman You don't win #DWTS in the ballroom, you win it in rehearsals. The more you sweat, the better you get! You don't win #DWTS in the ballroom, you win it in rehearsals. The more you sweat, the better you get! https://t.co/GOSUY1a6FL

While Len Goodman's comments were more often than not peppered with humor and wit, he was also known for providing constructive criticism to dancers while acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the art form. He took his role as a judge very seriously and was always prepared to offer thoughtful and insightful feedback.

One of his most motivational lines on Dancing with the Stars, was when he said that the first step to winning was to give it one's all. Only when somebody would give their utmost time and effort to the art form in rehearsal, they would have a chance to perform a winning dance on stage.

These were a handful of Len Goodman's quotes and catchphrases that we believe will live on and further his legacy even after his death. He will be remembered for his witty analogies, humorous comments, and charming personality as much as for his achievements and contributions to ballroom dancing.

Poll : 0 votes