5 fun Len Goodman moments to remember from DWTS 

Dancing with the Stars fans were heartbroken to hear the news of Len Goodman's recent passing. A professional ballroom dancer, Goodman first appeared as a judge on the British dance contest show, Strictly Come Dancing, which premiered in 2004. He joined Dancing with the Stars, the American adaptation of the aforementioned show, in 2005. He served as a judge on both TV shows for multiple seasons.

Fans loved him dearly because he would always speak his mind. Goodman wasn't the most generous when it came to dolling out scores, but he also appreciated talent when he saw it. Savage and funny, he was one of the major reasons why people loved watching Dancing with the Stars.

Last year, he shocked fans when he announced that he would be retiring from the show during the season 31 semifinals broadcast. At the time, he had revealed that he wanted to spend more time with his family in Great Britain.

Len Goodman died from bone cancer in a hospice in Royal Tunbridge Wells on April 22, 2023. Many celebrities and fans took to social media to pay their tributes.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba also shared heartfelt posts on their social media after the news was announced.

Len Goodman will no doubt be missed, and there are many memorable moments from the show that will remain fresh in the minds of the audience for a long time to come.

His rants, and 4 other Len Goodman moments on Dancing with the Stars that fans will always remember

1) Len Goodman on the dance floor

In season 16, TV personality, businesswoman and actress Lisa Vanderpump was one of the contestants vying for the Mirror Ball trophy. During one of her routines, Len Goodman himself walked onto the stage and danced with the contestant.

Even though it was only for a short while, his elegant moves and charming footwork showcased that despite his age, his dance skills were still top-notch. His fellow judges and the unsuspecting audience were delighted to have witnessed this rare moment.

2) Unimpressed Len Goodman

After singer Allyson Brooke's rumba performance, she was very excited to hear the praise and approached the judges table, but Goodman responded with a "Don't get overwhelmed" and "Don't touch me again."

She explained that she only wanted to give him a high five but he seemed unimpressed. Fans of the singer called him out for being rude and disrespectful.

3) Len Goodman rants

Goodman isn't someone who would mince his words. In season 16, Kellie Pickler, Derek Hough, and Tristan MacManus performed a paso doble routine for the trio round. While fellow judges Bruno and Carrie loved the performance, Goodman looked disappointed.

When it was his turn to give his feedback on the performance, Goodman went on a rant about how the routine was more about the "flashy lights" and "music" instead of the actual dance. He seemed furious that Kellie's talent and skills weren't showcased properly.

4) Savage Len Goodman

Goodman was always very honest with his feedback on the show and not all of it was well-received by fans. In season 28, he was talking about a mishap that happened during Kel and Witney's dance routine when some fans in the audience jeered.

Goodman seemed unperturbed and said, "Talk to the hand, will you." Fellow judge Carrie couldn't help but laugh at his savage retort. The audience also seemed to find his response amusing and joined in.

5) Honest Len Goodman

This moment isn't from one of the episodes of the show but from an official video documenting the behind-the-scenes of Dancing with the Stars. Host Rashad Jennings, during a candid conversation with Goodman, asked him what he would do if he was offered the opportunity to be on Dancing with the Stars as a contestant.

Goodman quickly replied:

"100% never. I could not put myself through the trauma and the skills that you people have to learn in such a short time."

It showed that he perfectly understood the hard work and dedication that contestants put in every season.

It is unfortunate for the dancing community to lose a legend such as Len Goodman, but fans of the professional dancer will always have several such moments from Dancing with the Stars to remember him by.

