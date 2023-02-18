What happened to Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs? Tributes pour in wake of American Idol star's tragic loss 

Country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs has passed away. The 49 year old's death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Netizens have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the songwriter.

The Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to arrive at the Pickler-Jacobs residence on Friday at 1:21 pm. When the Nashville police and fire department arrived at the scene, they found Kyle Jacobs “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Kellie Pickler told authorities that she could not find her husband when she woke up. According to her police statement, she and her personal assistant called law enforcement after they could not open a door to a room at their residence.

Just a day before his passing, Kyle Jacobs celebrated a big career milestone. He announced that Lee Brice’s Hey World album, which he had worked on, had become certified platinum.

Netizens take to social media to pay tribute to Kellie Pickler’s husband and late singer, Kyle Jacobs

Fans were incredibly saddened to hear about the loss. Many could not believe that the songwriter died by apparent suicide. Netizens urged fellow internet users to be aware of the mental health status of their close ones. Many fans shared their condolences with Kellie Pickler. A few comments online read:

🧚 @bathrobequeen00 Keep Kellie Pickler in your thoughts 🫶🏼 RIP KYLE JACOBSKeep Kellie Pickler in your thoughts 🫶🏼 RIP KYLE JACOBS 💔 Keep Kellie Pickler in your thoughts 🫶🏼 https://t.co/WpMtru9jXn

Jade Wallis @Deja_Dey In 2016, I had the opportunity to direct I Love Kellie Pickler. I didn’t know anything about Kyle Jacobs, but within seconds of meeting him all I felt was warmth and love. Always had a smile, always ready with a joke. I’m speechless that he’s no longer here. Praying for KP… #RIP In 2016, I had the opportunity to direct I Love Kellie Pickler. I didn’t know anything about Kyle Jacobs, but within seconds of meeting him all I felt was warmth and love. Always had a smile, always ready with a joke. I’m speechless that he’s no longer here. Praying for KP…#RIP https://t.co/rYek0VZnK7

Maren Angus-Coombs @Maren_Angus Before I worked at Softball America, I worked on a show called Pickler & Ben.



I worked alongside Kellie Pickler and her husband, Kyle Jacobs, for countless hours.



My heart aches for Kellie and Kyle’s families. May his memory be a blessing. Before I worked at Softball America, I worked on a show called Pickler & Ben. I worked alongside Kellie Pickler and her husband, Kyle Jacobs, for countless hours. My heart aches for Kellie and Kyle’s families. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/u4IvX0lblB

Todd @addictionguy I hope that in his death, Kyle Jacobs, finally has peace. I attempted to end my life a number of times. I absolutely know the pain and the desire to want it to end.



Suicide has ZERO to do with being a coward. It's a desire for the pain to stop



Much love to Kellie Pickler. I hope that in his death, Kyle Jacobs, finally has peace. I attempted to end my life a number of times. I absolutely know the pain and the desire to want it to end.Suicide has ZERO to do with being a coward. It's a desire for the pain to stopMuch love to Kellie Pickler.

Laurie🪶 @Laurieluvsmolly Kyle Jacobs, Kelly Pickler’s husband tragically took his life today. PLEASE let everyone know #988 is available if you’re considering suicide. Kyle Jacobs, Kelly Pickler’s husband tragically took his life today. PLEASE let everyone know #988 is available if you’re considering suicide. 💔Kyle Jacobs, Kelly Pickler’s husband tragically took his life today. PLEASE let everyone know #988 is available if you’re considering suicide. https://t.co/J6fn6u9hCl

Lamar Alexander @SenAlexander I am devastated to learn of the death of Kyle Jacobs, an enormously gifted songwriter and generous and caring friend of our family and of so many others. Our hearts go out to Kellie and to Kyle’s family and to their many friends in the Nashville community. I am devastated to learn of the death of Kyle Jacobs, an enormously gifted songwriter and generous and caring friend of our family and of so many others. Our hearts go out to Kellie and to Kyle’s family and to their many friends in the Nashville community.

cmleget @cmleggette Kellie Pickler has already endured so much in her life - I am so saddened to hear about the suicide of her husband #KyleJacobs . I hope he is now at peace & she is able to seek comfort from family & friends amidst this terrible tragedy. Kellie Pickler has already endured so much in her life - I am so saddened to hear about the suicide of her husband #KyleJacobs. I hope he is now at peace & she is able to seek comfort from family & friends amidst this terrible tragedy.

Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 @KristynBurtt



Her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sang live that night... "Say I Do." dailymotion.com/video/xz5n4s Sending love to Kellie Pickler tonight. Thinking about her beautiful Rumba with Derek during Season 16.Her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sang live that night... "Say I Do." Sending love to Kellie Pickler tonight. Thinking about her beautiful Rumba with Derek during Season 16. Her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sang live that night... "Say I Do." ❤️ dailymotion.com/video/xz5n4s

Shannon Novella 💙🤍💙 @tx_princess78 #RestInPeace Rest in peace, Kyle Jacobs! Kellie Pickler, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. @kelliepickler Rest in peace, Kyle Jacobs! Kellie Pickler, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. @kelliepickler #RestInPeace https://t.co/RB2jAVSSAs

Becky H. @22beckyhan @bathrobequeen00 I don’t know this woman but her heart seems to be so full of love. I’m sorry she has lost an important part of her life. @bathrobequeen00 I don’t know this woman but her heart seems to be so full of love. I’m sorry she has lost an important part of her life.

Who was Kyle Jacobs?

The Bloomington, Minnesota-native gained fame after helping Garth Brooks pen down his 2007 hit More Than A Memory, which made history by debuting first on the Billboard Country Singles Chart. His work on Tim McGraw’s Still has also been applauded. He has worked with several other industry legends, including Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley and Clay Walker.

Kyle Jacobs also worked as a writer with Curb Music in 2003. During his career, he won a CMA and an ACM Award. The songwriter is also a Grammy Award-nominee.

He gained a massive following online after appearing on the I Love Kellie Pickler show with his wife.

Pickler and Jacobs started dating in 2008. Just two years later, the duo got engaged when Jacobs popped the question at a Florida beach. However, the couple were in no rush to get married. In an interview on GAC Nights: Live From Nashville, Kellie Pickler confessed:

“I’m not ready- I’m just 22, I just started out- I’m not ready to put my husband first. I’ll wait until I’m to a point into my career where I can say, “this can come in second and I’m ready to have a family.””

In May 2019, the couple decided to extend their family by adopting two puppies. They went on to surprise fans by tying the knot on Jan 1, 2011. They are not parents to any children.

Kellie Pickler gained a following after coming sixth place on American Idol Season 5. The North Carolina-native went on to debut as an actress in Hallmark's holiday movie, Christmas at Graceland. Along with appearing on screen, she also featured on six of the film's tracks. Pickler also appeared on her own day-time show Pickler & Ben, which went on to be an Emmy-nominated two-year series. People also know her from her Dancing With the Stars Season 16 win.

