DWTS couples: Daniel Durant x Britt Stewart and other dance-pro pairs who fell in love on the show

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 pair Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirmed that they are dating. As part of a sweet Valentine's Day tribute, both stars took to Instagram to launch the news. The duo bonded as dance partners on the latest installment of the dance reality competition and have now taken their chemistry on stage from reel to real life.

The CODA actor posted a picture with Britt beside the waterfront and called her "My Valentine." While the choreographer posted a short snippet of the couple dancing to Montell Fish's Fall in Love with You in front of a screen filled with art.

The 33-year-old duo participated in DWTS season 31 and placed fifth in the competition. After learning that Daniel was deaf, Britt learned American Sign Language to help him with his performance.

Daniel and Britt aren't the only ones who found love on DWTS. Over the years, many who have appeared on the show have found love, married, and had children.

List of DWTS couples who found love on the show

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has established its name as one of the most popular dance shows. Many contestants have displayed their skills on stage and have gone on to do bigger and better things. While the show has crowned many deserving winners, it has also stood as a testament to the formation of several love stories.

1) Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

In season 20 of the show in 2015, Kym Johnson, a professional dancer, was partnered with Robert Herjavec. The couple announced their engagement the following year and tied the knot in July 2016. In April 2018, the duo welcomed twins Hudson and Haven.

2) Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

The duo partnered together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017. Two years after the show ended, they confirmed to US Weekly that they were dating. In January 2020, the couple got engaged, and their son Matteo was born seven months later. Nikki confirmed the couple's Paris wedding to the outlet in August 2022.

Nikki's 2023 E! show Nikki Bella Says I Do document the couple's life and preparations for their wedding.

3) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Maxim, fellow DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy's brother, began dating Peta Murgatroyd in 2012. They broke up in 2013, and after a brief one-off relationship, they got back together in 2015. Maxim proposed to his partner on stage after a performance on December 5, 2015.

The couple welcomed their son Shai Aleksander in January 2017 and tied the knot the same year. After battling miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer for two years, they revealed in January 2023 that they were expecting their second child.

4) Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov

Although the couple participated in season 28 of the series, they met each other when they became dance partners in 2009 after being introduced by their respective coaches. They formed a great chemistry, which eventually turned into a real-life romance. The couple married in 2014.

The couple announced in November 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Daniella even told PEOPLE that she found out about being pregnant on DWTS season 31 premiere day.

5) Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Val joined the DWTS family back in season 2. Jenna joined the show in season 18 of the competition, which aired in 2014. The couple began dating in 2015 and were spotted together in public in 2016. The same year, they briefly split up, and Val then started dating Amber Rose. In early 2017, the two decided to split.

Val got back together with Jenna in 2017 and got engaged the following year. In April 2019, they tied the knot. They welcomed their son in January 2023.

6) Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

The DWTS judge met his now-fiance Hayley when she joined him on his and his sister Julianne Hough's tour in 2014. They began dating the following year and kept going strong after Hayley joined the dance family in 2016.

In June 2022, the pair confirmed that they were engaged. The couple were also to perform in the season 31 finale but unfortunately had to pull out after Hayley suffered a shoulder injury.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart are the most recent additions to the DWTS love story. Many show alums left congratulatory messages on their Instagram posts, including Whitney Carson, Pasha Pashkov, Selma Blair, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and Hayley Erbert.

