“Selma Blair is a national treasure”: Fans rejoice as DWTS’ Selma Blair won the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Actor Selma Blair won the People's Choice Award for 'The Competition Contestant of 2022' on December 6, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The ceremony aired live on NBC and saw many popular celebrities getting recognized for their work and their contributions towards society. Blair won the award for her stint on season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

Fans rejoiced at The Sweetest Thing star's win and expressed their excitement on social media.

The 50-year-old actor received the award from her longtime pal and best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar and gave an emotional speech while opening up about her struggles with multiple sclerosis and the importance of having friends and family supporting her journey, stating:

"This is kind of a huge deal for me. I have been in this town a long time. I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."

Fans react to Selma Blair's win at the People's Choice Awards 2022

Nominations for the People's Choice Awards (PCA) for 'The Competition Contestant 2022' category included:

Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul's Drag Race Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette Mayyas, America's Got Talent Noah Thompson, American Idol Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars (WINNER) Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

Overjoyed fans took to social media to celebrate the actor's win at the PCA. Check out some of these tweets below:

Sam ✨ @xoxoxoitssam #pcas #dwts Aww I’m not even mad that gabby didn’t get it if Selma did 🥺 such an inspiration ! So deserving Aww I’m not even mad that gabby didn’t get it if Selma did 🥺 such an inspiration ! So deserving ♥️ #pcas #dwts

Gaby ❄️🎄 @jonahsdove I’m so happy for you #PCAs Stop angel Selma won competition contest of 2022 🥺I’m so happy for you @SelmaBlair Stop angel Selma won competition contest of 2022 🥺😭 I’m so happy for you @SelmaBlair #PCAs https://t.co/GIhOYXLXwr

rach @superbatson okay selma blair, finally a valid winner tonight /j #pcas okay selma blair, finally a valid winner tonight /j #pcas

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Congratulations, Selma Flair, Competition Contestant of the Year for Dancing With the Stars. #PCAs Congratulations, Selma Flair, Competition Contestant of the Year for Dancing With the Stars. #PCAs

Betsy Tabor @BetsyTabor Selma DEFINITELY deserves this win! She WORKED SO HARD ON DWTS!!!! Congrats Queen Selma!!!! #PCAs Selma DEFINITELY deserves this win! She WORKED SO HARD ON DWTS!!!! Congrats Queen Selma!!!! #PCAs

More on Selma Blair's win at People's Choice Awards 2022

Selma Blair participated on season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) and was paired with pro dancer Sasha Farber. She displayed some incredible dance routines and impressed judges and viewers alike. Loyal fans continued to support her throughout her journey on the show, voting in huge numbers to keep her safe every week.

In a clip played on the show wherein she was speaking to Farber, Blair wished to have a final dance and detailed her struggles with the medical condition. She said:

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could. I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you."

On October 17, 2022, the contestant revealed that she would be making her exit from the dance competition, citing her battle with multiple sclerosis. Selma Blair's farewell routine mesmerized the audience and made them emotional, and she even earned a perfect score from the judges.

While receiving the People's Choice Award, she thanked her best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar and reflected on the last time the pair kissed while receiving the 'Best Kiss' trophy at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions. Blair thanked the DWTS family for their continued support in her speech and stated:

"I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years of learning how to connect and be supported by people. Thank you to Sasha [Farber] for being my partner and finding a way to help me move."

Michelle Gellar, for her part, also complimented her best friend on the win and opened up on her bond with Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. While on the red carpet for the award ceremony, the former stated:

"Every journey with Selma is its own experience and its own milestone, and to think three or four years ago, I was pushing her around in a wheelchair and now she's dancing on national television, its really mind-blowing. She's my inspiration for trying new things."

As per a report by E! News, Selma Blair wore "a strapless asymmetrical minidress by Oscar de la Renta that featured beaded floral appliqués." She accompanied her elegant dress with a cane to support her.

Despite her run in the competition being cut short, Blair and Farber returned for the finale episode of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) to perform a routine on a live version of Jordin Sparks' No Air and received a standing ovation.

