When did Emma Slater and Sasha Farber get married? Dancing with the Stars couple’s relationship explored amid split rumors

Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have called it quits after being married for four years. The former couple exchanged vows in Los Angeles in March 2018, two years after getting engaged in 2016.

As per multiple Us Weekly sources, the former couple have reportedly been living separately for quite some time now. A source told Us:

“They’ve been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The insider even revealed that Emma and Sasha have yet to file for divorce.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long."

Dancing with the Stars Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's relationship explored amid split rumors

The Dancing with the Stars pros were friends for a few years before getting romantically evolved with each other. Sasha Farber knew that Emma Slater was the one "three or four months" after meeting her.

Emma and Sasha first struck up a friendship in 2009 on the set of Broadway's Burn The Floor. They remained friends for years before confirming in 2011 that they are now dating.

However, three years after being in a relationship, the couple announced in 2014 that they had parted ways. After the breakup, Emma and Sasha remained friends and continued working together on Dancing with the Stars. They even lived together, which was "just totally fine" with them.

In 2015, the dancing stars gave their relationship another chance and were happy to be back together as a couple. The following year in October, Sasha proposed to Emma live onstage on Dancing with the Stars. He held Emma's hand, got down on one knee in front of the audience, and popped the question with a pink sapphire in hand, asking:

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time. I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

Elated, Emma immediately said yes to the surprise proposal. As per People, at that time, Emma said:

"We've been together five-and-a-half years. We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression. My mother said ones that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that's when it's right and it's already felt like I've been his fiancé and wife for years now. It feels really natural… apart from the heaviness of my arm, it feels quite natural."

Two years later, in March 2018, Emma and Sasha tied the knot at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles in the presence of their close friends, family, and fellow Dancing with the Stars pros.

But four years after their marriage, the two have now parted ways, as per Us Weekly.

But despite their split, the former couple will "continue to work together as professional dancers." The source said:

"They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS.”

Emma and Sasha last participated together in the Dancing With the Stars Live tour in the early months of 2022. They even choreographed several routines for the latest season of So You Think You Can Dance.

Emma and Sasha do not have any children together but are dog parents of two pooches.

