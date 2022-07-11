MLB players who took their talents to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Did you know that some of your favorite MLB stars are also great dancers? The athletic abilities attained by baseball players often translate smoothly to other fields of entertainment such as dancing. While they may not always dominate the dancefloor like they do the baseball pitch, their rhythmic moves remain top-tier.

MLB stars David Ross and Johnny Damon participated in the popular American dance reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars' and surprised their fans with extraordinary performances. Let’s take a brief look at their dance journeys.

#1 David Ross

Former MLB catcher David Ross, who is the current manager of the Chicago Cubs, was the first baseball player to ever represent his profession on the dance reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2017. He served as an example for others to follow. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ only featured athletes in 2018 and a few diamond stars participated. Ross was partnered with Lindsay Arnold.

Sharing his experience about being on the show, Ross said:

“It was such an unbelievable ride being on Dancing with the Stars, I still can’t get over it. Being the first major-league player to be on the show was such a huge honor. I wanted to represent baseball well. And I wanted to make sure I didn’t let anybody down.’’

MLB star David Ross and his partner Lindsay finished by becoming the runner-ups in the entire competition and made history.

#2 Johnny Damon

Former MLB player Johnny Damon participated in the all-athlete edition of the show in 2018. He was paired with dancer and choreographer Emma Slater. The duo did not proceed to the next round of the competition and the two-time World Series champion was eliminated.

Prior to the announcement of the celebrity athletes, the official Instagram page of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posted this picture on their handle. In the picture, a man and a woman can be seen holding a baseball bat while their faces are not shown in the photograph.

Our celebrity athletes get announced FRIDAY (4/13) on @goodmorningamerica, but we’re tempted to tell you our Pro roster early. 😬 Comment 👍🏼 if you want to know now! #DWTS

‘Dancing with the Stars’ called its season "the most competitive season yet.”

Johnny Damon on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Damon described getting kicked off so early as a “gut check.”

"It's a gut-check!" World Series Champion @JohnnyDamon dishes on what it was like to be booted from the @DancingABC ballroom on the first night along with partner @EmmaSlaterDance and fellow contestants @artemchigvintse with Medal-Winning Snowboarder @JamieAsnow

