5 lesser-known facts about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez shot to fame overnight after playing America Chavez in MCU's May release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The 16-year-old actress was previously seen on screen as Dawn Schafer in the Netflix show The Baby-Sitters Club. However, she left the show after the first season on account of schedule clashes with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Coming from parents of Mexican descent, Gomez herself is from Los Angeles.

While she started off her career with musicals at the age of five, Gomez has done most of her significant work in television. Gentefied, Raven's Home and You're the Worst are some of the other series that she was a part of, before she landed the role in The Baby-Sitters Club.

Who is Xochitl Gomez, beyond Doctor Strange?

1) An activist right from the age of 10

In 2017, ten-year-old Xochitl Gomez traveled to Washington DC along with her mother to take part in the Women’s March following Trump's election. She even posted a picture of herself holding a placard in support of equality in the states.

She has previously mentioned that it was her mother who inculcated these values in her and attributes most of her success to her upbringing.

Even as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez defied stereotypes and represented a character of Latin American descent who is a child to two women. This same backstory got the movie banned in some countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia.

2) Her name means flower

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (Image via Marvel)

The term Xochitl means flower.

Pronounced "So-chee," the name comes from a language called Nahuatl, which is primarily spoken in parts of Mexico and Central America. Aztec mythology also speaks of a goddess of fertility known as Xochiquetzal, who was also revered for protecting young mothers.

Xochitl, which has Native American origins, makes sense given that Gomez is of Mexican descent.

3) The things she likes

Xochitl Gomez is an avid reader and an art enthusiast, who claims to be a passionate Frida Kahlo fan.

She harbors a passion for theatre and has previously shared that Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of her favourite Broadway stars. She

According to her Instagram, Suzanne Collins, the author of The Hunger Games is one of her favourite authors. Apart from reading the Hunger Games trilogy, she has also read other supplementary books that were written by the author.

Gomez has quite a social media presence and shares a lot of her life online.

4) Background in martial arts

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (Image via Marvel)

Gomez has trained in martial arts since she was 11.

While she was already practicing kickboxing and lifting before she landed her MCU role, she added a bunch of extra routines to her workout in order to prepare for the film.

5)Anthony Mackie was her acting coach

When she attended the Sundance institute in 2018, Anthony Mackie himself was apparently her acting coach. Mackie is best known for his roles in the Captain America franchise.

He has also been part of several critically acclaimed films including 8 Mile, The Hurt Locker and more.

Marvel is yet to give out any information on whether America Chavez will be returning in any of the upcoming movies. However, fans are expecting a special series for the character, given her popularity.

